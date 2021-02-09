Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Stassie Karanikolaou Gets Cheeky In A Tight Black Bodysuit While Showing Off A Beautiful Bouquet Of Roses
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Stassie Karanikolaou offered her 10 million-plus Instagram followers a Valentine's Day gifting idea in a new post added to her page on Monday, February 8. The model shared an excellent last-minute buy in the upload while flaunting her figure in a scanty ensemble.

The 23-year-old sat on a plush white chair in the double-pic update, propping herself up on her knees as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera with a sultry stare. Her dark locks were parted in the middle and spilled messily behind her back as the natural light illuminated the luxurious room while she posed for the lens.

On her lap was a beautiful bouquet of vibrant red roses from Dose of Roses, which she sassily noted in the caption would "last longer than you." With Valentine's Day in less than a week, the floral arrangement was certainly enticing to followers that are still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, but it was Stassie herself that truly became the star of the show as she wore a sexy black bodysuit to tout the gift.

The BFF of Kylie Jenner smoldered in the tight black one-piece that hugged her buxom figure in all of the right ways. The garment featured a high-cut crew neckline and long sleeves that accentuated her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly over her voluptuous chest, highlighting her ample assets before cinching in at her midsection to define her tiny waist and flat tummy.

Taking Stassie's look to the next level was the garment's daringly cheeky cut that teased her fans with a tantalizing look at her perky booty and killer curves. Her shapely thighs were also well within eyesight in the steamy duo of snaps, adding even more heat to her page.

Members of Stassie's massive online audience went wild for the skin-baring set of snaps, awarding the upload more than 625,000 likes in less than a day's time. The comments section was also flooded with hundreds of compliments for the social media star.

"You're literally a goddess," one person wrote.

"Stunning as always and forever," praised another fan.

"So beautiful," a third follower remarked.

"Masterpiece," quipped a fourth admirer.

Stassie took to her Instagram page over the weekend to mark another major event -- Super Bowl LV. She shared a sizzling trio of photos on Sunday that saw her looking flawless in a black bikini while asking fans who they picked to win the big game.

