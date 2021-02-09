Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
'One Piece' Chapter 1004 Spoilers: Tama Uses Trump Card Against Beast Pirates, Straw Hats Fight Tobi Roppo
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece Chapter 1004 hasn't yet been released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter will be featuring the battle at the banquet hall involving Tama, the Straw Hat Pirates, and the Tobi Roppo.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1004 is titled "Kibi Dango." It will start with the narration of how Tama managed to reach the island of Onigashima, together with Komachiyo and Hihimaru. Despite being critically injured by Emperor Kaido, it seems like Beast Pirates Headline Speed is alive and well. After recovering from her injury, she used her ship to accompany Tama to the enemy's headquarters.

Even before the war started, many fans had already predicted that the little ninja girl would be playing a major role in the Straw Hat Pirates' alliance fight against the Beast Pirates -- this turns out to be true. In One Piece Chapter 1004, Tama will be shown turning the Beast Pirates' headliners and Gifters into their allies using her devil fruit ability.

As everyone knows, Tama is capable of producing an unlimited amount of Kibi Dango from her cheeks. When it's fed to animals and humans who ate SMILE, they will suddenly fall under the control of the little ninja girl. Tama isn't the only one who's feeding Kibi Dango to the enemies, but also Usopp. If they succeed with what they are doing, they could turn the ongoing battle at the banquet hall in their favor.

One Piece shows the Straw Hat Pirates' wanted posters.
Flickr | jennifer Broun Conor

Aside from Tama's trump card against the Beast Pirates, One Piece Chapter 1004 will also be featuring other members of the Straw Hat Pirates going up against the Tobi Roppo, the strongest headliners of Emperor Kaido. Cyborg Franky and Sasaki will be shown having a one-on-one fight, while Nami will be featured using "Thunderlance Tempo" against Ulti. Vinsmoke Sanji is still stuck with Black Maria, who will tell Sanji something about Nico Robin. She will then receive an order from Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire to end someone's life.

Meanwhile, using his special ability, Bao Huang is secretly monitoring the chaos inside Emperor Kaido's mansion. Aside from Tama, the Straw Hat Pirates, and the Tobi Roppo, Bao Huang will also locate the Nine Red Scabbards -- Kinemon, Raizo, Denjiro, Izo, Kiku, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi. After suffering a massive defeat at the hands of Emperor Kaido, the Nine Red Scabbards were sent down by Trafalgar D. Water Law at the banquet hall. Bao Huang will also see another person helping the wounded samurai.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.