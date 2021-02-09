Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Holly Sonders Flashes Booty In Heart-Shaped Bathtub For 'Epic Valentine's Day' Tease
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Holly Sonders treated fans to an early Valentine's Day tease this week as she flashed plenty of skin while posing in a red heart-shaped tub to give a sneak peek at a romantic video shoot. Shared on February 8, the 45-second clip began with the golfer and model filming her surroundings before she got in the water in skimpy lingerie.

Holly gave fans a good look at the theme for the shoot. She showed the water, along with three bottles of wine, strawberries, chocolate, whipped cream, eggplants, and bananas on the side.

She showed off her flawless figure by filming herself in the mirror as she rocked a black bra with a sheer panel and large cutout across the chest. The former Fox Sports host paired it with a matching thong that sat very low under her navel to reveal her super-toned tummy.

She sat down and continued to film herself, displaying her toned booty in the barely there bottoms with a large jewel on her lower back while she perched on the side of the tub. She accessorized with a chunky bedazzled necklace and slicked her long, brunette locks back into a ponytail.

Holly switched her camera to selfie mode as she gave a better look at her ensemble, revealing that the bra and panties had matching mesh panels with a zebra print.

Holly finished the video by filming her tanned legs in the milky water. Her pins were soaking wet and covered in what appeared to be whipped cream.

In the caption, she confirmed she was working on something for February 14 and asked her 548,000 followers to guess what they thought she'd filmed in the comments section. She tagged her location as the Mustang Motel in Los Angeles, California.

The video proved popular and racked up more than 28,800 views in less than 14 hours.

"Dam! Hot!" one person wrote in the comments section with two red hearts and two fire emoji.

"Gorgeous," another commented with the same symbols.

"Stunner," a third person wrote with six fire symbols and two clapping hands.

Holly shared the upload just hours after she treated fans to another sultry tease. A photo posted to her account earlier in the day showed her as she lay on a glass table with her legs apart and wearing a sheer black bodysuit while surrounded by shoes and an open suitcase.

"If you were my boyfriend...would you make me clean my room??" she wrote in the caption.

