Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Sixers Sacrifice Joel Embiid Or Ben Simmons To Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?

February 9, 2021
WHO Team Dismisses Theory That Coronavirus Escaped From Wuhan Lab As 'Unlikely' Following Investigation
News
Terrence Smith

On Tuesday, an investigative team from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed the findings from their four-week visit to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first discovered, as reported by the Associated Press. The group of international and Chinese scientists concluded that the virus most likely spread to humans from an animal, with the leader of the WHO mission, Peter Ben Embarek, describing an alternate theory of it originating in a lab as "unlikely."

"The findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population," he said.

He suggested that it was much more likely that the virus had spread from a bat to another animal before being found in humans, but further research would be required before that theory could be confirmed. He acknowledged that the early understanding of the virus had not been changed dramatically by the research, which was closely observed by the Chinese government, but said it allowed the team to "add details to that story."

A leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had been previously accused of being the source of the original outbreak due to its research and collection of many virus samples. The team of experts now consider that theory as improbable and it will no longer be pursued for investigation. China has long rejected the claim, as a team of scientists from the country worked alongside the WHO to investigate other explanations of how the virus entered humans and killed 2.3 million people worldwide.

Resident wear a mask while walk in front of a closed of Huanan seafood market on February 9, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Getty Images

Current theories suggest that the virus was transmitted by an animal such as a pangolin or bamboo rat, with potential direct transmission from bats to humans or through frozen food products. The team of experts from 10 countries visited the Huanan Seafood Market, the site of one of the earliest coronavirus clusters. The team identified the traders, suppliers and farms connected to the market. The head of the Chinese faction of the investigation team, Liang Wannian, pointed out that the virus may have originated elsewhere as it was found in other areas of the city.

"We haven't been able to fully do the research, but there is no indication there were clusters before what we saw happen in the later part of December in Wuhan," Liang said.

However, the WHO team claimed there was no evidence of widespread cases before the initial outbreak in December 2019.

The investigation has been a sensitive issue for the Chinese government due to concerns that it would be blamed for alleged missteps during the early stages of the outbreak. The government placed limits on the investigation and prevented scientists from speaking to reporters during their visit. Peter Daszak of the WHO team did say they were granted more openness than they had expected and had full access to all of the sites and personnel they requested.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.