February 9, 2021
'American Idol' Teases Claudia Conway Audition In New Twitter Trailer
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

American Idol teased the audition of Claudia Conway in a new trailer posted to Twitter. Claudia is the daughter of former President Donald Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway and her husband, Lincoln Project founder George Conway.

Claudia first teased her appearance on the show in November when she posted a TikTok video to social media of herself at American Idol's auditions. The show's official Twitter account tweeted that she had auditioned for the series but viewers would have to wait until February 14 to see if she won one of the show's Golden Tickets.

"She's a social media sensation," American Idol host Ryan Seacrest said in a voiceover. "But will she get a ticket to Hollywood?"

Claudia introduced herself in the clip by announcing her name to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie and saying that her parents were "high profile political figures." Behind the 16-year-old, clips of both parents were seen on a large screen behind her. The judges turned to one another in surprise when they realized who she was.

She said she was very nervous but very excited.

Katy addressed the teen by saying that they were looking for an "American Idol." It was not known if the singer's comment was followed by the chance to advance to the Hollywood portion of the competition.

She wore a gray-and-white strapless handkerchief top and a pair of leather pants. Claudia pulled her blond tresses up into a high ponytail and accessorized with two necklaces.

Fans tweeted what appeared to be uncertain responses to the clip.

"Look, the girl is just starstruck like many teens her age. Maybe she does have a good voice. So, I wish her well. But, I worry about the whirlwind that is spinning around her. She's been on a roller-coaster," one follower tweeted.

"I wish her all the best, and I hope her dream came true no matter who her parents are," a second Twitter user wrote.

"This feels exploitative," a third viewer of Claudia's audition tweeted.

Claudia reportedly has a passion for performing, reported Variety. In a TikTok video she shared on Monday, Claudia spoke about her musical background. She said she has enjoyed singing her entire life and admitted to playing eight instruments. She said AI saw a clip she posted as a "joke" of herself singing, and they asked her to audition.

She also denied rumors that her inclusion in the series was a publicity stunt.

