February 9, 2021
Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In A Plunging Bodysuit In New Instagram Post
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Lauren Dascalo delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a new update posted on February 8. In the latest post, the American model decided to dress up in a formfitting bodysuit and flaunt her ample assets and killer figure.

The influencer sported a black bodysuit with white trim. The garment was made of thick fabric and featured a plunging neckline which displayed her décolletage and plenty of her voluptuous cleavage. Its sleeveless design helped highlight her slim arms.

The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that reached her slim waist. It exposed an ample amount of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her lean thighs.

Lauren completed her outfit with what looked like a pair of over-the-knee socks.

In the saucy snap, she modeled her sexy outfit outdoors. From what was visible, she appeared to be on a balcony of a tall building. The blurry background included scenic views of lush greenery and the nearby mountains.

Lauren posed next to the railing. She stood with her legs apart and one hip cocked to the side. The hottie looked to her right and raised one of her hands near her lips as she seductively bit on her thumb. Meanwhile, her left arm rested at her side. The bright sunlight illuminated her bodacious curves.

Lauren left her long, blond hair down for the photo shoot. She had her locks styled in loose waves and let the long strands cascade over her shoulders. The hairstyle suited her nicely. For the occasion, she wore several accessories, including a chain necklace and a bangle. The babe also had her nails painted in a French manicure style, with dark tips instead of the typical white.

In the caption, Lauren mentioned "Monday motivation" and also wrote something about her ensemble. She tagged her second Instagram account in the picture.

The newest social media upload has been liked more than 19,700 times and received over 630 comments in less than a day of being live on the social media platform. Lauren's legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how stunning she looked. Some others weren't as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

"My motivation is to watch to you everyday!!! What a hot woman," a follower commented.

"You motivate me to be a better version of myself. Thank you," wrote another fan.

"You are so beautiful and such a tease," added a third admirer.

