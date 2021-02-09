Australian Model Madi Edwards Sizzles In Scanty Bra & Shorts During Photo Session In Her New Apartment

Madi Edwards' new apartment is making her feel good. The model took to her Instagram feed on February 9 to share a series of sizzling snaps that showed her with a brand-new photo backdrop.

The post included two selfie-style photos, and a geotag revealed that Madi was in Los Angeles, California. In the first shot, she stood in front of a desk with a Macbook and a vase of flowers. A glass bar cart and colorful artwork made up the rest of the backdrop. Madi posed in the center of the frame, resting one hand on the table and using the opposite to snap a photo. She bent her arm at the elbow as she held her cellphone to ensure she captured the perfect angle. The Australian beauty popped her hip and tilted her head while pursing her lips. A streak of sunshine shone over a portion of the model's face.

Madi altered her pose slightly in image number two, bringing one arm over her head and using the other to hold her phone. In her caption, she shared her new apartment has been "giving me life," and apparently, her new digs called for a sexy outfit from PrettyLittleThing.

Madi kept it casual while clad in a gray two-piece set. On her upper half, she wore a sports bra with a scooped neckline that showcased her smooth collarbone and a tease of cleavage. Its thick straps fit snugly over her toned shoulders. The bra's bottom band stretched tightly across her ribcage, cutting off to expose a tease of her chiseled abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching shorts. Madi wore them pulled above her navel, helping to highlight her trim midsection and waist. The body of the shorts fit snugly on her slender thighs and cut off high on her leg.

Madi kept her accessories simple, wearing a pair of dangly earrings and a gold necklace to match. She wore her silky, blond locks with a middle part, and they spilled over her shoulders and back.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. Within hours of going live, it has accrued more than 14,000 likes and over 90 comments.

"Wow so beautiful - you and the apartment," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

"Wow so cute gorgeous. Really lovely Madi," a second person wrote.

"Hot and Stunning Physique," a third fan commented alongside a few flames.

"Holy smokes! Nice and hot," a fourth complimented.