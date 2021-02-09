Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Melissa Riso Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer Thong Lingerie Set For Football-Themed Snap
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy football-themed snap in which she rocked a barely-there ensemble. She tagged multiple NFL teams in the picture, and mentioned in the caption that she was eager for the Super Bowl to take place in Los Angeles at some point.

Melissa showed off her incredible physique in a black sports bra with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garment had a scooped neckline and thin straps that extended over her sculpted shoulders, leaving her toned arms exposed. The piece was crafted from an opaque black fabric, but the bottom portion transitioned into a semi-sheer mesh material that left a tantalizing amount of underboob and cleavage on display. The top ended just below her breasts, with a horizontal band with the phrase "sexy baby" printed across it wrapping around her torso.

Her toned stomach was exposed, and she opted to pair the bra with matching bottoms that incorporated the same printed band as a waistband. The high-cut style accentuated her long, lean legs, and the simple silhouette consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric in the front and the back. Melissa posed in front of a full-length mirror with a metallic frame, and her position meant that her pert posterior was visible in the mirror.

A large picture of a quilted Chanel handbag hung on the wall to her left, giving a glamorous vibe to the space. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white knee-high socks, and held a football in front of her torso as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Natural light streamed in, illuminating her sun-kissed skin, and her physique looked incredible in the photo. Her audience couldn't get enough of the smoking-hot share, and the post racked up over 7,900 likes within just eight hours. It also received 128 comments in the same time span.

"You look amazing," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Gorgeous," another chimed in.

"Body goals," a third fan remarked, including two flame emoji in the compliment, captivated by Melissa's physique.

"Melissa you always look very beautiful," yet another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa thrilled her audience with another steamy snap in which she showcased her fit figure in lingerie. She was gearing up for Valentine's Day in that particular post, and rocked a pale pink lingerie set with some edgy chain details that added a bold vibe to the otherwise sweet ensemble.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.