Abby Dowse Shows Off Her Cheeky Side In Sexy Cutoffs & Heels: 'Lil Peachy'

Abby Dowse's jaw-dropping figure was on full display on Instagram Tuesday, when the Aussie model shared a booty-flaunting pic that stunned many of her 2.9 million followers. The bombshell rocked cheeky Daisy Dukes that flashed her peachy buns, putting her sexy curves and lissome legs on show as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

The 31-year-old appeared to be in her living room and was standing in front of a pillow-strewn couch. Her statuesque physique stretched in all of its splendor from the top to the bottom of the frame, as the camera seemed placed at floor level and was angled upward to capture the blond beauty from head to toe. Abby's deep, bronzed tan emerged into focus against the all-white décor, while her scanty outfit added an extra pop of color to the shot.

The babe flaunted her endless pins as she bent one knee and arched her foot. The skimpy cutoffs allowed fans to admire her voluptuous thighs, and emphasized her taut waist and swelling backside. Her toned midsection was exposed between the high-rise waistline and a tiny white top, which looked like a cross between a sports bra and a bikini. The sleeveless, backless number tied with red straps draping down, drawing even more attention Abby's perky posterior. Some of her chest was also visible in the snap, which teased a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob.

The model's lean, gym-honed physique was perfectly showcased in the skin-baring ensemble, which also included strappy heels that showed off her slender ankles. The chic stilettos were a bright-red color to match the details on Abby's top, looking fabulous against her suntanned skin.

The stunner added some bling with a collection of gold bracelets. She wore her golden locks styled in frizzy curls that spilled over her shoulder and drew the eye toward her supple back. A white sling bag could be seen on the couch, completing the smoking-hot look.

Abby accompanied the post with a flirty caption in which she drew attention to her rounded derrière. She added a peach emoji for emphasis.

Some of her fans took a cue from the model and left peaches in the post's comments section. The fire emoji also popped out frequently among the many gushing messages that quickly piled up under the snap, as 511 people reached out in the first two hours to chime in on Abby's seductive appearance.

"The peach is really incredible nowadays," one person complimented her firm booty.

"Your legs are amazing," said another fan, trailed by a string of hearts.

"Really just not even fair how you've always been the baddest in the world and getting even better," wrote a third user.

"Where did my jaw go?" quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload racked up more than 21,700 likes, proving to be a big hit with Abby's followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the smokeshow gave her audience a front look at her outfit in an eye-popping snap shared Monday, wherein she was sitting on the couch with her legs spread open. That upload has since amassed over 50,000 likes.