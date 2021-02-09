NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Get Kevin Love For Bertans, Brown, Lopez & Draft Picks, Per 'Bleacher Report'

According to a recently published list of trade ideas, the Washington Wizards could improve the chances of superstar shooting guard staying with the team by sending three players and multiple draft picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for veteran big man Kevin Love.

As explained by Bleacher Report on Tuesday morning, Love is at a point in his career where there aren't too many who still see him as a "difference-maker." Once a primary offensive option, the 32-year-old forward/center mainly focuses on spacing the floor with his outside shooting, grabbing rebounds, and moving the ball around with his passing ability. He has also dealt with injuries in recent seasons and remains out of action for the Cavaliers due to a calf strain.

Although Love may arguably fit in best as a fourth offensive option on a "contending" team, as recently suggested by an unnamed league scout, the publication suggested that the Wizards might be a good destination, as Beal has been "clearly frustrated" by the organization's lack of success on the court. With that in mind, it was recommended that Washington could acquire Love for a package featuring Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Robin Lopez, one of their 2022 second-round picks, and a 2023 second-rounder. The deal, as further noted, can only be executed after February 20.

"Having Love provide spacing from the frontcourt could offset some of the lane-clogging issues that come along with giving Russell Westbrook heavy minutes. He could also grease some offensive gears for Westbrook as a pick-and-pop partner and an elite outlet passer. He wouldn't help the Wizards' 29th-ranked defense, but Washington clearly isn't planning on winning many contests at that end."

Getty Images | Rob Carr

Talking about how the Cavaliers could benefit from the hypothetical move, Bleacher Report wrote that Bertans has the potential to break out from the slump he has been in since he signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Wizards in the offseason. With a career three-point shooting clip of 40.3 percent, the Latvian forward could be a "jumbo spacer" for Cleveland's young and athletic backcourt. Brown was described as an intriguing prospect who could help on both ends of the floor, while Lopez could either provide frontcourt depth or be traded to "win-now" teams that need an experienced big man.

Despite the interesting possibilities posed by the theoretical deal, it remains unclear whether the Cavaliers are still expecting a combination of up-and-coming youngsters and future draft picks in exchange for Love. However, Bleacher Report speculated that because these rumors had mostly swirled in the summer of 2020, there's a possibility the team has since reduced its asking price for the five-time All-Star.