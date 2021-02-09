Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Caroline Zalog Flaunts Bodacious Booty In Sexy Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Caroline Zalog tantalized her Instagram followers on Monday, February 8, with a sizzling-hot snapshot of her flaunting her perky booty. In the new update, the American model rocked a skimpy bikini set and showcased her killer physique.

Caroline wore a light yellow two-piece swimsuit which complemented her flawless complexion. Her pose made it difficult to get a full look at the front of her bikini, but it appeared that the top sat low on her chest and had thin adjustable straps that went over her shoulders for support.

She sported matching thong bikini bottoms, which highlighted her curves and perfectly showcased her perky buns. Thin double straps made up the waistband, and they clung to her body, highlighting her shapely hips. The high leg cuts displayed plenty of skin and helped elongate her legs.

Caroline was clad in her scanty attire at a resort. Avid fans of the model know that she has been spending a couple of days in the location, enjoying the warm weather and scenic views.

The area was filled with lush greenery, including palm trees and various other plants. Mini lounge areas, white sunbeds, and umbrellas were seen behind her. The blue sky was also visible in the background.

In the photo, the babe posed in front of a hammock. She stood sideways, flaunting her backside. She bent her knee, and her round posterior was the main focus of the shot. She was carrying a peeled coconut with a straw sticking out the top. The hottie angled her head to the side and looked down at the ground.

Caroline wore two pairs of dainty earrings with her beach day attire. She pulled her blond hair up in a ponytail, which draped over her back.

She dropped a coconut and a yellow heart emoji in the caption instead of words and gave credit to professional photographer Chris Theodoropoulos by tagging his social media page in the picture.

As of this writing, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 39,200 likes. It also received over 320 comments. Hundreds of online supporters dived into the comments section with various messages. Some users of the social media platform mentioned how hot she looked, while countless other followers raved over her cheeky display. Others had difficulty expressing their feelings for the influencer in words. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to get their point across.

"Wow! You are so beautiful! I love your body shape," a fan wrote.

"You are so sexy!! I am enjoying the view," commented another follower.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.