Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Rare Meteorites, Moon Rocks & A Fragment From Mars Could Be Yours For The Right Price
Space
Kim Smith

Meteorites, moon rocks and even a fragment from Mars are just a few of the celestial items the public can pick up at auction this week.

Christie's auction house in New York City will present 75 of the astral rocks and other rare items from outer space in its "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites" online sale, which begins Tuesday morning and will continue through February 23.

One of the more prized items in the collection includes a Gibeon meteorite that reportedly formed some "4.5 billion years ago from the molten core of an asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter" that was part of an asteroid belt. The object entered our atmosphere thousands of years ago before landing in the Kalahari Desert in Namibia. The rock weighs 33 pounds and could fetch up to $180,000.

Also up for grabs is the fourth largest slice of the moon in the world. Christie's wrote that while the specimen was discovered on Earth, scientific analysis revealed that it ended up on our planet after the impact a comet flung it into space and it made its way here. It is almost four times larger than the biggest rock brought back from lunar missions. The slice, which looks unlike most other pieces of moon rock, could garner as much as $250,000.

Another unusual item in the collection is a piece of material from Mars. Like the lunar slice, this fragment ended up on Earth after it was blasted from the surface of the red planet after an asteroid impact. It eventually made its way through space and ended up in the northwest African region of the Sahara Desert. According to Christie's, this portion of our celestial neighbor is one of the "most exotic substances" on our planet and is expected to sell for at least $30,000.

A specimen from a meteorite shower that occurred over the town of Murchison, Australia, will also be up for auction. The object reportedly contains tens of thousands of organic compounds, including 7-billion-year-old sand. More than 95 percent of its surface is covered with a crust that contains some of the oldest matter mankind can touch.

The Inquisitr previously reported that more than 35,000 pounds of meteorite material fall to Earth each year. Most of the pieces are small and many end up in the ocean, which makes them a rarity. The Daily Mail reported that they are formed when debris from meteoroids fall to the planet. Most burn up as they fall through the atmosphere.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.