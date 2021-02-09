Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Christine Quinn Puts On A Fierce Display In Low-Cut Top & Leathery Louis Vuitton Garment
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Christine Quinn, who currently stars in Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The bombshell beauty is known for killer outfits and continues to have her followers in awe of her.

Quinn stunned in a low-cut black top that featured long sleeves and the Chanel logo in white on the side. The item of clothing had buttons of the same color down the v-neckline and displayed her decolletage area. She teamed the ensemble with an orange-and-black garment that looked to be a high-waisted skirt that had the signature Louis Vuitton print across the front. Quinn wore a watch of the same color and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a thin necklace while styling her long, luscious, wavy blond hair in a high ponytail.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured from the waist-up in a location where the sun was seemingly shining in her direction. The reality star raised one hand to her locks and tilted her face to the side, showcasing a hint of her profile. Quinn gazed directly at the camera lens with a smirky mouth-open expression while placing her left hand on her hip.

In the next slide, she put on a pair of stylish glasses with black circular frames and looked very chic.

In the third frame, Quinn continued to have her hand on her hip and rested her other arm on a silver surface.

In the tags, she credited jewelry designer H.Dayan & Co and her hairstylist, Jason, for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 73,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

"Omg you are so prettyyy," one user wrote.

"I binged all of Selling Sunset in like a week, just caught up today! Your wedding was so beautiful!! Can't wait for more episodes," another person shared.

"You are so beautiful," remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"you are the most stunning, wow," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a shimmery pink dress that had long sleeves was cut-out across the front for Cosmopolitan magazine. Quinn opted for sheer black tights, white lace gloves, and pink heels that had jeweled detailing.

