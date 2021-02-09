Kylie Jenner Stuns In Silky Mini Green Dress & Heels

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is no stranger to showing off her boujee outfits and made her most recent post didn't go unnoticed.

Jenner stunned in a mini green dress that featured long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing featured a crew neck and had a tie-up detailing at the front. The garment was made out of silky material and fell above her upper thigh. Jenner teamed the ensemble with lime green heels that showed off her pedicure toes that were painted with a coat of polish that was the same color as her footwear. She held onto a matching Chanel bag that had a silver chain strap and the designer's signature logo on the front. Jenner opted for a pair of stylish white shades and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized with rings and styled her long, wavy dark hair down with a middle part.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured from head-to-toe in front of a tall tiled wall. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaned back and parted her legs while crossing her arms. She let her locks drape over her right shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Jenner showcased her side profile by looking over to the right. She appeared to have just flicked her locks as the reality star's tresses were in motion.

In the third and final frame, Jenner tilted her head to the side and raised her hand to her forehead while the sun was shining in her direction.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 5.4 million likes and over 17,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 214.6 million followers.

"that pop of neon green yesss," one user wrote.

"servinggggg everyday idk how you do it, queen," another person shared.

"Damn she looks good as fuxk," remarked a third fan.

"Wow, you are looking so gorgeous. Amazing dress. You are the style icon. Love this," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a figure-hugging dressing during her Turks And Caicos vacation. The business mogul wore matching gloves and scraped back her dark locks into one long plait. Jenner posed in various locations and gave fans an eyeful of her exotic view.