Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Silky Mini Green Dress & Heels
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics is no stranger to showing off her boujee outfits and made her most recent post didn't go unnoticed.

Jenner stunned in a mini green dress that featured long loose-fitted sleeves. The item of clothing featured a crew neck and had a tie-up detailing at the front. The garment was made out of silky material and fell above her upper thigh. Jenner teamed the ensemble with lime green heels that showed off her pedicure toes that were painted with a coat of polish that was the same color as her footwear. She held onto a matching Chanel bag that had a silver chain strap and the designer's signature logo on the front. Jenner opted for a pair of stylish white shades and rocked acrylic nails. She accessorized with rings and styled her long, wavy dark hair down with a middle part.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was captured from head-to-toe in front of a tall tiled wall. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star leaned back and parted her legs while crossing her arms. She let her locks drape over her right shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Jenner showcased her side profile by looking over to the right. She appeared to have just flicked her locks as the reality star's tresses were in motion.

In the third and final frame, Jenner tilted her head to the side and raised her hand to her forehead while the sun was shining in her direction.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 5.4 million likes and over 17,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 214.6 million followers.

"that pop of neon green yesss," one user wrote.

"servinggggg everyday idk how you do it, queen," another person shared.

"Damn she looks good as fuxk," remarked a third fan.

"Wow, you are looking so gorgeous. Amazing dress. You are the style icon. Love this," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a figure-hugging dressing during her Turks And Caicos vacation. The business mogul wore matching gloves and scraped back her dark locks into one long plait. Jenner posed in various locations and gave fans an eyeful of her exotic view.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.