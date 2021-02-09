Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Speaks Out For The First Time After 'Framing Britney Spears' Doc Airs
celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari has spoken out for the first time after the documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears took a deep dive into the public rise and fall of the singer. It also shone a spotlight on her ongoing conservatorship issues. Sam released a statement to People Magazine where he spoke of his support for Britney and his hopes for the future.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Sam said to People.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," he continued.

The 27-year-old actor, who currently has a role on the BET series Family Business, has dated Britney since 2016. They met on the set of her music video for the song "Slumber Party."

Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures'
Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Page Six cited a source close to the singer who revealed that she was aware of the documentary but reportedly had not yet watched it.

The source said Britney had chosen to not view it because she was "fed up" with the conservatorship and felt there was a hole missing in her life because of it. The same source claimed she won't be able to live a normal life until this restrictive hold is over.

"She knows it's a battle for her whole life," the source said.

The documentary has created a firestorm of interest in the singer's conservatorship. It premiered on FX and Hulu on Friday, February 5.

Britney's conservatorship began in early 2008 when her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney were granted temporary control over her assets, estate, and business affairs. This came after she was put under a temporary psychiatric hold after reportedly driving erratically and refusing to take her prescribed medication.

The aforementioned incident occurred one month after she was committed to a mental ward at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after barricading herself in a bathroom with her youngest son Jayden and refusing to come out. At the time, Britney had temporary visitation of her sons, Jayden and Sean, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In October of that same year, that conservatorship was made permanent.

In November 2020, Britney petitioned to have her father permanently removed from the position.

Her attorney said, per Page Six, that Britney will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.

Jamie continues to hold his position along with Bessemer Trust, a company named as co-conservator. Her attorney also claimed in court documents, per People, that Britney wishes the conservatorship to be changed substantially to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes.

