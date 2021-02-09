Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
'The Talk' Star Amanda Kloots Sizzles In Bikini And Pigtails In Palm Springs
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots put her flawless figure on show in a bikini and pigtails for a stunning new snap shared to her Instagram. The 38-year-old dancer and fitness instructor posted the photo on February 7 as she posed in the sun in front of the mountains, during a trip to Palm Springs.

Amanda stood with her left knee bent and her toes pointed as she flashed some skin in a black-and-white horizontally striped crop top-style swim number with spaghetti straps over both shoulders.

She gave a glimpse at her impressive abs in between the top and matching high-waisted bottoms, which covered her navel and showcased her slim middle.

Amanda stood barefoot on dark gravel in front of several small cacti and palm trees.

The star gave a smile with her lips together and pinched the thick white frame of her '50s-style sunglasses with her right hand as she placed her left on her hip. She wore her blond locks in plaited pigtails that sat over her shoulders with thick hair ties at the ends.

The mom of one tagged the brands responsible for her ensemble on the photo, including Fendi for her sunglasses and Gigi C for her bikini. She also tagged the brand's CEO Gigi Caruso and Bit Gummies co-founder Alex Jay.

She geotagged her location as Palm Springs, California, and joked in the caption that she visited "once" but quickly adopted the style.

The bikini snap got plenty of attention from fans and celebrities.

"Hot mama," commented Ashley Tisdale alongside two fire emoji.

"Lol amazing. Also BODY GOALS!!! If that's what Jump, Skip, Smile gets ya, count me in!!!" Olivia Munn added with a yellow heart and lightning bolt.

"Lookin like you stepped outta the 50s! Retro beauty," a fan commented with a red heart and smiley face with hearts for eyes.

"Stunning!!! on the inside and out," a fourth comment read.

The upload attracted more than 40,300 likes and 470-plus comments.

Amanda joined The Talk last month and recently opened up about how happy she was with her first month sitting alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Elaine Welteroth.

In another stunning Instagram upload, she rocked an orange long-sleeved maxi dress and admitted that working on the show felt like sunshine.

"I cannot believe how much I've already learned, how I feel like I've known this family for years and how much fun I'm having every single day," Amanda wrote in the caption.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.