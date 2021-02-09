Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Beyonce Models Ivy Park Tank Top & Miniskirt: 'MALIBU BEY'
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Beyonce took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singing sensation's successful fashion brand, Ivy Park, is still going strong many years after its launch. She used the social media platform to model some of the attire and looked nothing short of incredible.

The "Pray That You Catch Me" hitmaker stunned in a black tank top that featured the brand's name in capital letters and a peachy orange color. The item of clothing had fairly thin straps and stripes of the same color going down the side. Beyonce tucked the attire into her matching high-waisted miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She placed a blazer jacket on her shoulders and completed her look with strappy black heels that gave her some extra height. Beyonce accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and stylish shades. She decorated her short nails with a coat of polish and styled half her curly brunette hair up, leaving the rest down.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Beyonce was captured in front of a plain backdrop. She raised her right leg and rested her arms beside her. The 24-time Grammy Award winner gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and let her locks drape over her shoulders.

In the next slide, Beyonce tilted her sunglasses down and placed one hand on her hip.

In the third and final frame, the songstress buttoned the blazer jacket up and held onto a clutch purse. She continued to raise her leg and held her left hand behind her head.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 4 million times and over 32,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 164.8 million followers.

"JUST LETTING YOU KNOW, I'M READY FOR YOU TO TAKE MY MONEY CAUSE ICY PARK IS CALLING MY NAME," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"Got that Benjamin button! C'mon sis," another person shared.

"It's the bawdy for me. It's the curved for me. It's the natural beauty for me," remarked a third fan.

"This lady makes me sick. She kills it every freaking time," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Beyonce. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered black dress with silver detailing at Diddy's 50th birthday bash. Beyonce wore her long brunette hair down and opted for long matching gloves.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.