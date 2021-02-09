Trending Stories
February 9, 2021
Natalia Garibotto Spills Out Of An Extremely Tiny Black Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page on Monday, February 8, to upload a series of sizzling snapshots which stunned her 2.8 million followers. In her latest post, she slipped into an outrageously tiny two-piece swimsuit and flaunted her killer physique while enjoying some time in the sun.

Natalia was photographed outdoors, seemingly at a resort. In the first photo, she stood front and center and was snapped from her thighs up. The babe placed her hands in front of her midsection as she looked to the side, smiling brightly. Lush greenery and a small white building were seen in the background.

The second snap showed Natalia in a different area of the location. She had her backside to the camera, giving a nice look at her perky buns, and posed next to a wood trellis filled with flowering vines. In the third pic, the influencer sat on the edge of a sunbed. She leaned back and placed her left hand on the flat surface to support her body. Meanwhile, her other hand rested on her thigh as she gazed into the distance.

A swipe to the right showed the model in the same place as the first picture. She tugged at her top, probably to adjust it. She closed her eyes and smiled. In the last image, she was sitting on a lounger with her back to the lens.

Natalia sported a skimpy black bikini. The triangle cups were cut so small that they failed to cover the entirety of her bust, exposing a glimpse of sideboob and underboob. The plunging neckline allowed her to flaunt much of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the piece enhanced her cleavage. Thin straps went behind her neck, while another pair of strings tied around her back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms which were just as revealing. The front sat several inches below her navel, accentuating her toned midsection, particularly her flat tummy. Its high leg cuts showcased her curvy hips, as well as her thighs and legs.

Natalia left her blond hair down and opted for a straight hairstyle. She wore a printed bandana over her head, as the long strands fell over her shoulders and back. She wore several accessories, including two necklaces, bangles, and rings.

In the caption, Natalia asked her followers which of the five photos they liked best.

Since going live, the update has earned more than 99,800 likes and over 1,200 comments. Social media admirers, including fellow influencers, flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and to rave over her fantastic figure. Some others opted to express their thoughts with emoji instead of words.

"All of them," a follower commented.

"You are perfection!" wrote another fan.

