Allie Auton Poses On All Fours In The Sand While Wearing A Skimpy White Bikini

Allie Auton is keeping the hot bikini pics coming. In her most recent Instagram share on Tuesday, the Aussie model showed off her cheeky side while getting down on all fours in the sand. She wore a skimpy string two-piece that flaunted her perky assets, flashing her thong-clad buns and beaming smile.

The 25-year-old looked sensational in a white side-tie bikini that accentuated her waist and displayed her curves. She rocked a halterneck top and minuscule bottoms, putting her taut midriff and rounded backside on show. The photo captured Allie in mid-profile, spotlighting the gorgeous blonde's heart-shaped derrière. The angle also teased her chest, showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage and sideboob.

Allie looked up at the camera and smiled from ear to ear. Her platinum-blond tresses glimmered in the sunlight and spilled over her shoulders in loose waves, drawing the eye toward her ample décolletage. Her glowing tan was also emphasized by the bright-toned swimwear and golden sunrays illuminating her toned body. A pair of dark sunglasses perched atop her head added contrast to the chic beach item.

The model was snapped right by the water's edge. The incoming tide washed over the shore, breaking against her thigh and knees. Her palms were fully submerged, although fans could still notice Allie coordinated her manicure with her swimsuit. The babe crossed her legs in the air, suspending her bare feet above the frothy wave.

The bathing suit was from Allie's own swimwear brand, Callie Swim, which is due to launch later this week. The social media star broke the news to her Instagram followers yesterday, when she shared a photo of herself rocking a super revealing brown bikini from the same collection.

Allie included a second photo in which she was lounging on the beach a little farther away from the shore. She leaned on her elbows, displaying her shiny bracelet and matching rings on her index fingers. The tummy-down pose gave the audience a better look at her tiny ruched thong, revealing her bottom was dusted with sand.

According to the geotag, the photos were taken at Whitehaven Beach. A scenic seascape unfolded in the background, displaying clear, turquoise water and a forest-strewn coastline beneath an aquarelle sky.

In her caption, Allie thanked fans for all their love and support since the big announcement. As usual, followers were very receptive and showered the model with praise.

