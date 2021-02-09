Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 9, 2021
Allie Auton Poses On All Fours In The Sand While Wearing A Skimpy White Bikini
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Allie Auton is keeping the hot bikini pics coming. In her most recent Instagram share on Tuesday, the Aussie model showed off her cheeky side while getting down on all fours in the sand. She wore a skimpy string two-piece that flaunted her perky assets, flashing her thong-clad buns and beaming smile.

The 25-year-old looked sensational in a white side-tie bikini that accentuated her waist and displayed her curves. She rocked a halterneck top and minuscule bottoms, putting her taut midriff and rounded backside on show. The photo captured Allie in mid-profile, spotlighting the gorgeous blonde's heart-shaped derrière. The angle also teased her chest, showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage and sideboob.

Allie looked up at the camera and smiled from ear to ear. Her platinum-blond tresses glimmered in the sunlight and spilled over her shoulders in loose waves, drawing the eye toward her ample décolletage. Her glowing tan was also emphasized by the bright-toned swimwear and golden sunrays illuminating her toned body. A pair of dark sunglasses perched atop her head added contrast to the chic beach item.

The model was snapped right by the water's edge. The incoming tide washed over the shore, breaking against her thigh and knees. Her palms were fully submerged, although fans could still notice Allie coordinated her manicure with her swimsuit. The babe crossed her legs in the air, suspending her bare feet above the frothy wave.

The bathing suit was from Allie's own swimwear brand, Callie Swim, which is due to launch later this week. The social media star broke the news to her Instagram followers yesterday, when she shared a photo of herself rocking a super revealing brown bikini from the same collection.

Allie included a second photo in which she was lounging on the beach a little farther away from the shore. She leaned on her elbows, displaying her shiny bracelet and matching rings on her index fingers. The tummy-down pose gave the audience a better look at her tiny ruched thong, revealing her bottom was dusted with sand.

According to the geotag, the photos were taken at Whitehaven Beach. A scenic seascape unfolded in the background, displaying clear, turquoise water and a forest-strewn coastline beneath an aquarelle sky.

In her caption, Allie thanked fans for all their love and support since the big announcement. As usual, followers were very receptive and showered the model with praise.

"Such a great swimwear brand babe! You did so great," one person wrote in the post's comments section.

"You look amazing!!" gushed a second follower.

"So proud of you girl," said a third Instagrammer, who added two heart-eyes emoji and a couple of hearts.

"So excited for you!! can't wait to purchase," chimed in a fourth user.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.