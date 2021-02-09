Arianny Celeste Tugs Top To Reveal Massive Cleavage & Poses With Her Legs Open: 'Crave Your Vibe'

Arianny Celeste treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers to two sexy shots of herself outdoors on Monday.

In both images, Arianny posed outside with a blue sky and white wispy clouds behind her. A house, greenery, and hills were also visible in the background. She wore a high-cut black bodysuit with spaghetti straps for both pictures. The outfit had a matching belt with a gold clasp that showcased her nipped-in waist. The UFC octagon girl wore her long highlighted brunette hair in loose curls that tumbled over one shoulder and down her back.

Arianny wore brown over-the-knee boots that left her curvy thighs bare. The mother of one accessorized with a large gold chain that featured a heart pendant that rested just below her neck. She also had on a gold bracelet and rings.

Arianny held a straw cowboy hat with a dark band in front of her body to protect her modesty because she posed atop a rock with her legs open in both photos. She tugged the top down in the first photo, revealing a generous portion of her massive cleavage and plenty of sideboob. She looked off to the side and kept her full lips slightly open with a pout. For the second image, the UFC octagon girl held one hand in her hair and looked at the camera with her full lips open.

In the caption, Arianny encouraged others to have good souls, which would make people crave them. Her Instagram fans showed the photos a lot of love, with more than 20,100 hitting the like button. At least 220 people also took the time to compose a positive comment.

"Keep on grinding, Arianny! I'm going to push myself this year! You are one hot mama," one fan enthused, adding a sun and flame emoji.

"Wow, absolutely gorgeous, simply beautiful you are, Arianny. I love these photos," a second follower gushed, with a double heart, lips, and a star-eyes smiley.

"You are beauty at its best. Your body is absolute goals. Stunning," a third devotee declared along with flames and hearts.

"Lord, have mercy. You are an absolutely gorgeous goddess, babe. You have a really good soul, obviously," a fourth Instagram user noted, including a flame, pink heart, and red heart-eye cat emoji.

Arianny regularly updates her fans with images of herself. The Inquisitr previously reported that the new mom showed off her postpartum body in a post that showed IG versus reality.