February 9, 2021
Alicia Silverstone Applauds Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady For Plant-Based Diet: 'The Power Of Plants Is Amazing'
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Alicia Silverstone applauded Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady for his mostly plant-based diet as the legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback celebrated yet another win and was honored as the best player in the National Football League. The Clueless star and author of The Kind Diet has been vegan for the past 20 years and spoke up for the football star's commitment to eating healthily in an Instagram share.

She said in the caption of a post, seen here, that the quarterback revealed in his book TB12 Method that he enjoys eating mostly plant-based foods. Tom credits his diet with helping him live a healthy lifestyle and have a successful, record-breaking athletic career.

Alicia applauded Tom for leading his teams to Super Bowl wins and for holding the record as the quarterback with the most Super Bowl titles.

She loved that Tom was so vocal about his healthy choices. She claimed a plant-based diet can make one strong and powerful and can allow a person to continue to thrive as they get older. Alicia also addressed "meatheads," men whom she claimed believe people can't be men and play football while being healthy. She concluded that the power of plants was amazing.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
Getty Images | Kevin C. Cox

Her followers appeared to agree with her assessment and applauded the QB for his conscious lifestyle.

"I read an article by his chef once. He seems to not eat dairy, sugar, caffeine and barely eats meat and fish. He doesn't eat anything factory-farmed obviously. Lots of shakes with plant proteins, vegan brown rice sushi rolls. No processed food," noted one follower.

"I think it's fantastic but he does eat meat. Grass-fed. Don't be fooled into thinking he's vegan. Still an amazing athlete though," a second person corrected.

"Yallll she was trying to show her support for someone. Even if he's not considered 'vegan' Alicia is showing us that she's proud for him trying!" wrote a third fan.

The professional athlete said in his book that he eschews white sugar and flour. He cooks with coconut oil and uses Himalayan pink salt to flavor his food. He also doesn't ingest peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tom also forgoes any type of caffeine and dairy, reported CBS. He also drinks half of his body weight in water.

He wrote on TB12's official website that his nutritional approach toward sustenance is based on eating organic foods that are ideally from local sources. Tom shared that fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients, fiber, and enzymes and he needs those to fuel his body. He claimed he also avoided what he believed to be the negative side-effects of ultra-processed foods.

