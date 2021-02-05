Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Stretches Derriere In Red G-String Bikini

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Flaunts Her Killer Figure In A Pink Bikini: 'Sun's Out, Buns Out!!'

Instagram Models

Lynnie Marie Flashes Sideboob In Red G-String Bikini

Instagram Models

Natalie Roser Leaves Little To The Imagination In Nude Thong Lingerie

Instagram Models

Antje Utgaard Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Bikini Top

Instagram Models

Bri Teresi Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Barely There Bikini

February 5, 2021
Gyms Could Receive $30 Billion In Relief With New House Bill
News
Terrence Smith

The Gym Mitigation and Survival Act (GYMS Act) could bring some welcome relief to one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, providing as much as $30 billion in aid, according to a report by The Hill. Introduced by Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, the legislation would provide grants to cover a wide variety of expenses, including payroll costs, rent, utilities, mortgages, and worker protection.

Businesses are required to be fitness facilities with the purpose of providing instruction on physical exercise and offering space for the maintenance and development of physical fitness to be eligible for the grants. The funding would be awarded by the Small Business Administration (SBA) with the total amount received equaling 45 percent of the business' 2019 revenue, or $20 million. Businesses that earned 33 percent or less in the last quarter in comparison to 2019 will be eligible for supplementary grants. However, they would not equal more than 25 percent of the initial grant. The SBA will make businesses in marginalized and underrepresented communities a priority, along with gyms that are women-, veteran- or minority-owned.

People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images | Spencer Platt

The bill was endorsed by the Community Gyms Coalition, which is made up of 15,000 gyms struggling amid the pandemic. High-profile franchises such as CrossFit, SolidCore, Pure Barre, Orange Theory, and ClassPass are among the members. Gyms had been lobbying for relief similar to what was granted to another hard-hit sector in December, when a $15 billion grant program for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions was approved.

Since it was initiated in November, the Community Gyms Coalition has advocated for the $30 billion program. It has regularly scheduled virtual meetings with lawmakers in the House and Senate who represent areas of the country where gyms have struggled the most, specifically New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, California, Colorado, and Ohio.

In an interview with NBC News, Dale King, owner of a CrossFit gym in Portsmouth, Ohio, spoke about the struggles the industry faced.

"Gyms are the forgotten pieces. We talk about payroll protection programs and restaurants and everyone kind of understands that because everyone goes to restaurants and bars... I really kind of hate to ask for federal funding. But at this point, I'm looking at it more as an investment in our healthcare system in general," he said.

Gym owners have spoken of issues they have seen rising amongst their clients as the pandemic continues, in particular depression, drug overdoses, weight gain and ailing mental health.

Latest Headlines

Holly Sonders Walks The Street In Lingerie & Open Fur Coat

February 24, 2021

WWE News: Former Women’s Champion Explains Why Her Rumored Return Fell Through

February 24, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1005 Spoilers: Robin Clashes With Black Maria To Save Sanji, Jack Eyes Revenge

February 24, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap Andrew Wiggins For Kristaps Porzingis

February 24, 2021

Natalie Roser Leaves Little To The Imagination In Nude Thong Lingerie

February 24, 2021

Dakota Fanning Rocks A Bikini And Raps 'WAP' In Video Shared By Her Sister Elle

February 24, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.