Sofia Richie Models A Victoria's Secret Nightie Outdoors While Posing With Gift From Ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie modeled a pair of perfect potential Valentine's Day gifts while posing with a special memento from her relationship with her ex, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick.

Sofia, 22, took to Instagram this week to fulfill her duties as a Victoria's Secret model. In the picture that she shared, she rocked two crimson pieces from the intimate apparel brand. One garment was a short satin nightie with scallop lace trim around its plunging neckline and high bottom hem. It caressed her perky chest and skimmed over the rest of the upper half of her body. The slinky slip also featured thin spaghetti straps and flirty eyelash finishing.

Over the chemise, she wore a coordinating satin robe. The garment featured bell sleeves with Chantilly lace detailing. The piece had a wrap-style front that could be held closed with a fabric belt, but Sofia left it open.

She accessorized with a few stacked gold necklaces. Her blond hair looked blown out and windswept.

The model posed outside at the bottom of a set of cement stairs. She leaned against a wall with her long legs stretched out in front of her, slightly bending her knees. She hiked her slip up a bit to expose more of her shapely thighs, and she tucked the front of it between her legs. A tree cast dappled shadows over her body and that of her companion.

Her adorable pet pooch, a dachshund named Hershela, was propped up on her left thigh. Sofia curled her corresponding hand around the brindle pup's chest. "Hersh" looked a bit sleepy-eyed, while her owner was staring at the camera in an intense manner.

In the caption of her post, Sofia described her outfit as "the best kind of Valentine."

She also could have been referring to Hersh, as the photogenic dog was a gift from her ex that she received sometime around Valentine's Day in 2018. According to People , Scott "surprised" Sofia with the pint-sized pooch, and he's responsible for coming up with her unusual name.

Sofia's fans seemed to love everything about her photo, from her seductive outfit to the pet that she shared the spotlight with.

"You made my favorite color red even more of my favorite color," read one message left in the comments section.

"Lovely picture of you and the dog," wrote another fan.

"Two Queens," gushed a third admirer.

Sofia's fans were happy to see her smiling in a poolside pic that she shared last month. While some of her supporters wish that she and Scott would get back together, others have suggested that she appears to be thriving since the couple called it quits.