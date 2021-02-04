Lucy Hale Shows Off Killer Figure In Bright Red Swimsuit

Lucy Hale showed off her impressive figure in a sexy new social media snap. The Pretty Little Liars alum shared a new photo to her Instagram feed on February 4 where she sported an interesting ensemble.

Lucy posed for her 24.5 million followers in a red one-piece swimsuit. The Baywatch-esque bathing suit had a low scoop neck and a traditional bikini cut at the waist. The actress covered up with a matching blazer with large satin lapels. The jacket was hemmed at her upper thigh and featured wide arms that ended at her wrists.

The 31-year-old pushed the blazer back by putting both her hands on her waist. The swimsuit stuck to her flat tummy behind her hands, which were adorned with multiple rings.

Lucy's bronzed legs shined as they were hit with the sun's rays. Her naked limbs stole the show in the photo and were remarked on by hundreds of fans in the comments section. Commenters also took note of the two large red feathers in the Fantasy Island star's hair. The peacock feathers stuck out over Lucy's forehead and cascaded down her neck. She smiled as her photo was snapped, looking happy with the fun ensemble she threw together.

In the caption, Lucy joked about the feathers being an "everyday" headpiece and added a white dove emoji. Within just a few hours, the upload had over 340,000 likes and 1,300 plus comments. Fans complimented the star on her killer body, while others noted her funky headpiece.

"I'm literally in love with your smile I mean how beautiful is it," one fan wrote.

"Omgggggg you are beautiful," another added.

"You're literally a living angel," a third fan commented.

"U are the most beautiful girl in this whole world," a fourth Instagrammer remarked.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji, including different multicolored hearts, roses, and heart-eyes.

It's been quite some time since Lucy showed off her figure in a bathing suit on social media. She shared her last swimsuit snap almost 20 weeks ago when she posed in a leopard-print bikini by the pool. Lucy gave her followers a cheeky view of her round rump in the bikini as she was snapped from behind. She sported a large-brimmed hat and black sunnies as she turned her head to give her followers a stern look. The upload brought in over 646,000 likes, making it one of her most popular photos on the platform to date.