Bethany Lily April Flaunts Ample Cleavage In Tiny Black Bikini Top

British bombshell Bethany Lily April seemingly sent her 3.6 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Thursday, February 4, when she shared some smoking-hot new photos of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 24-year-old was captured outdoors for the two-slide series as several homes and palm trees filled the background. She struck two attention-grabbing poses that put her killer curves on show.

In the first image, she faced the camera as she squatted down with her derriere propped out. She placed one hand on her thigh and the other on her knee. She wore a pout on her face and directed her strong gaze at the camera, emitting sultry energy. She displayed the left side of her body in the second snapshot as she sat down while leaning back into her left arm. She placed her right hand on her face as she pouted once more with her eyes closed.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which appeared to be in natural-looking waves, was pulled back into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back. She rocked her nails semi-long with a light pink polish that complemented her skin-tone.

Bethany showcased her busty assets in a black bikini top from boohoo, a Los Angeles-based clothing company. The garment featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back and triangular cups that could barely contain her chest, revealing an ample amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She teamed the number with black sweatpants that let her flaunt her curvy hips and pert booty. The high-rise bottoms also accented her flat midriff. She completed the sporty, yet scanty look with a pair of white Chanel sneakers.

She accessorized with large hoop earrings.

In the caption, she told her fans to just be themselves because people are going to think what they want regardless. She also tagged boohooMAN's Instagram handle.

The photo set went live less than seven hours ago and has already amassed more than 57,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her social media following. Hundreds of fans also expressed their admiration for Bethany in the comments section.

"Absolutely gorgeous, love you," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with several red heart emoji.

"My favorite blonde," another admirer gushed.

"Black suits you Bethany," a third fan chimed in, following their words with a string of thumbs-up emoji.

"Wow so beautiful! Hope you have a great day," a fourth user asserted.

Bethany often takes to her Instagram account to share stunning content with her followers. Just last week, she shared some racy images that displayed her bare chest under a leather jacket.