February 4, 2021
NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal Working With Wizards To 'Extract Maximum Value,' Five 'Desired Teams' Revealed
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest names on the rumor mill. As they continue to struggle in the 2020-21 NBA season, there is growing speculation around the league that it would only be a matter of time before Beal and the Wizards head into different directions. Beal and the Wizards tried to stop the rumors from further spreading by publicly stating their desire to continue their partnership.

However, Beal continues to be part of various trade rumors. He may have recently reiterated his plan of spending his entire career with the Wizards, but his actions, especially when his team was playing poorly, speak otherwise. In a recent article, NBA writer Landon Buford shared an interesting rumor surrounding the two-time All-Star.

According to the source who reportedly spoke to him, Beal and his agent are working with the Wizards' front office in an effort to "extract maximum value." The source also named five of the guard's "desired teams" once he leaves Washington. These include the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket against Johnathan Williams #19 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images | Yong Teck Lim

The Lakers and the Clippers would arguably be ideal landing spots for Beal, especially if he is determined to win his first championship in 2020-21. Both Los Angeles teams currently have two superstars on their roster and adding him would allow them to create their own "Big Three" and match the Brooklyn Nets' trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Unfortunately for the Lakers and the Clippers, they might not have enough assets to convince the Wizards to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Meanwhile, targeting a player of Beal's caliber could help the Heat and the Mavericks end their struggle and start living up to expectations from a title contender in their respective conferences. The All-Star shooting guard has been frequently linked to the Heat since they successfully acquired Jimmy Butler in the free agency. Though they are unlikely to sacrifice Butler or Bam Adebayo, the Heat have an interesting collection of young players, including Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, and Precious Achiuwa.

It doesn't seem surprising that the Mavericks were included on Beal's "desired teams." Though they are currently struggling this season, they have two of the fasting rising superstars -- Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis -- in the league. The problem for Dallas is, like the Lakers and the Clippers, they might not have enough to offer to the Wizards in a potential blockbuster deal.

Of all the five teams, the Pelicans are reportedly on the top of the list of Beal's preferred trade destinations. The Pelicans may be in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, but there is a growing belief around the league that they could soon start building a title-contending team around Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Compared to the Lakers, Clippers, Heat, and the Mavericks, the Pelicans arguably have a better collection of trade assets that can convince the Wizards to send their best player to New Orleans.

