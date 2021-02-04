Brit Manuela Showcases Curvy Figure In Scanty Workout Ensemble

American bombshell Brit Manuela seemingly sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, February 4, when she shared some attention-grabbing content of her fit figure with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old fitness trainer was captured at the park while on a grassy field for the seven-slide series, which included six images and one video. She showcased her enviable form from different angles as she struck several sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood in a pirouette-type stance with the front of her body facing the camera. She popped one hip out and pouted as she looked to her right. She smiled widely and propped her booty out in the second photo as she turned her back slightly. She squatted down in the third, fourth, and fifth snapshots. The sixth frame displayed the front of her form once more, while the last slide showed her walking up to the camera, pausing to cock one hip then turning around to flaunt her booty.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back into a half-ponytail, with some side-tresses falling around her face. She wore her nails short with a vibrant white polish that complemented her outfit.

Brit highlighted her killer curves in a scanty workout ensemble from LSKD, an Australian-based clothing company. Her gray top featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and a cropped body that called attention to her chiseled midsection. The garment also drew the eye to her assets as it tightly wrapped around her chest. She teamed the number with matching biker shorts that accentuated her curvy hips, famous booty and toned legs.

The model completed the sporty look with white-and-gray sneakers and white Nike socks.

She shared some wise words with her followers in the caption, telling them to always remain open-minded. She also tagged LSKD's Instagram handle.

Thursday's slideshow went live just a few hours ago and it has already accumulated more than 36,000 likes, proving to be a hit with social media users. Nearly 400 commenters also conveyed their adulation for the model.

"I love this set on you," one individual wrote, following their words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"You look like an angel," another admirer chimed in.

"You're glowing babe," a third fan added.

"Role model and queen for life," a fourth user gushed.

