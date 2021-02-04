Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Celeste Bright Flaunts Underboob In A Bright Orange Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Celeste Bright rocked a provocative bikini in the latest steamy update that she featured on her Instagram page. She shared the shot on February 4, and it quickly grabbed the attention of her fans.

The model was captured posing outdoors in her latest upload. She tilted her head to the side while meeting the lens with a sultry gaze. Celeste posed in front of a white door with windows, and the glass behind her reflected a few puffy clouds, the blue sky, and a covering of trees. She draped one hand near her hip as she slipped the opposite into her pocket. She was scantily clad in a bright orange set that popped against her all-over glow. In her caption, she revealed that her ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

Her look included a bikini top crafted out of smooth fabric. The piece had triangular cups that were pulled high on her chest to expose a generous tease of underboob. A long piece of thin string connected its cups, while the big gap between revealed an eyeful of cleavage. It had thick straps and a plunging neckline that showed her bare collar.

She teamed the look with a pair of loose matching bottoms that featured the same bright fabric. The thick waistband stretched tightly over her midsection, highlighting her svelte frame. She pulled the bottoms up to cover her navel, but her sculpted abs were still on display for her audience to admire.

Celeste styled her long blond locks with a center part that showed her dark outgrowth. She added loose curls that tumbled over her shoulders and back. The model kept her accessories simple, sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings that provided her look with the perfect amount of bling.

During the first hour that the post was live on her page, it raked in over 3,100 likes from her admirers. About 60-plus fans left comments for the model, with most complimenting her incredible figure or using emoji in lieu of words.

"Blessing my feed every time. You are an angel," one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their post.

"So beautiful and amazing Celeste," a second person raved.

"Absolutely Gorgeous my Friend. Always so classy and hot," a third fan remarked alongside a single flame.

"Your beautiful n your a pie baby and i love you with my whole being," a fourth chimed in.

