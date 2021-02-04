Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Slays In A Strapless Tiger-Print Bikini In Puerto Rico: 'Back In My Natural Habitat'
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Alexa Dellanos is back in her "natural habitat" by the beach following a quick trip to Dubai earlier this week. The model delighted her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap from her latest luxurious getaway that brought some serious heat to her page.

The post was shared on Thursday, February 4, and has quickly been showered with love by Alexa's adoring fans. A geotag included with the post indicated that she was at the Dorado Beach resort in Puerto Rico, where she was seen standing outside on the balcony of her hotel room. She propped her elbow up on the railing and rested her head in her hand, simultaneously arching her back in a suggestive manner. A slew of vibrant greenery filled up the background of the shot, while a teasing view of the beach gave it a tropical vibe.

The blond looked ready for a relaxing day in the sand, as she was clad in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination. The impossibly tiny two-piece boasted a bold tiger-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though it was Alexa's bombshell physique that truly seemed to captivate her fans.

Alexa slayed in a skimpy bandeau top that fit snugly around her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets as she worked the camera. It exposed an ample amount of the beauty's colossal cleavage thanks to its low-cut neckline, while its strapless style offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulder.

The matching bottoms of Alexa's swimsuit were even more risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her lean legs and killer curves. It also featured a thick waistband that sat high and tight around her midsection, drawing attention to her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Alexa left her platinum locks down for the day, covering them with a wide-brimmed straw hat that sat at an angle on her head. She also sported a flashy gold watch to give her look a hint of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled with the latest look at the star's flawless figure, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

"Very hot," one person wrote.

"Such a babe," quipped another fan.

"Beautiful as always," a third follower remarked.

"A queen! So perfect!" added a fourth admirer.

The photo has also racked up more than 28,000 likes within just four hours of going live.

