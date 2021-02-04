Yaslen Clemente Strips Down To Pink Lacy Lingerie For Double Update

Yaslen Clemente thrilled many of her 2.6 million Instagram on Thursday, February 4, when she treated them to a hot new update. The Latina bombshell and fitness trainer took to the popular photo-sharing platform to share a couple of photos that saw her clad in nothing but a sultry lingerie set that put her fit body front and center.

The snapshots were similar, featuring Clemente striking sexy poses in a marble bathroom. She sat on the edge of an empty bathtub with her back against the corner of the walls. In the first, she allowed her arms to rest alongside her body as she glanced at the camera with a serious facial expression.

In the second, she threw her head back, taking one hand to her head in a more dramatic manner. She opened her mouth as she glanced down into the lens. Clemente wore her ombre tresses in a middle part and styled in long strands that curled on the ends.

Clemente sizzled in a hot pink two-piece set made from a lacy material. The underwire bra had a plunging neckline that highlighted her bust. She wore her bottoms pulled up high on the sides. According to the tag, her lingerie was from Lounge Underwear.

Clemente paired the pictures with a motivational message in which she stated that beauty lies in simplicity.

The post has racked up more than 37,200 likes and upwards of 310 comments within six hours of going live. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Clemente with compliments that focused on her physique, outfit and natural beauty.

"Your face is so expressive!!! [Two heart-eyes emoji] and so pretty," one user wrote.

"[W]ow you['re] so beautiful and gorgeous with all due respect and I'm a big fan love you so much [three red hearts] hope I get the honor of meeting you in person one day and taking pics and getting your autograph," replied another one of her fans.

"[Y]ou are both, beauty is simplicity babe!" a third admirer gushed.

"Yess lady! Love this color pop," chimed in a fourth follower.

Clemente often takes to her Instagram feed to post content that shows her in swimsuits and lingerie. She did the latter last week when she uploaded a slideshow in which she was seen sporting a two-piece set made from a patterned red fabric as she sat on a furry stool, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It featured an underwire bra with adjustable straps stretching over her shoulders. Her matching bottoms had a U-shaped waistband that highlighted her hourglass figure.