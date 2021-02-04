Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Friday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Adam & Sharon Get Close
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 5, tease that Adam and Sharon will get too close when he tries to motivate Chelsea into recovery. Elsewhere, Sally betrays Jack by getting damaging details about Kyle from Theo.

Adam (Mark Grossman) pushes Sharon (Sharon Case) to motivate Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam believes that Sharon is being too nice and easy with Chelsea, so he encourages his ex-wife to push harder. That does seem to get under Chelsea's skin. The woman has some pretty unhappy thoughts, which may be just what she needs to get her mobility and speech back.

Unfortunately, Adam even wants to bring Connor (Judah Mackey) home from boarding school, which could have some major consequences for the boy and his mother. What's even worse is how Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) walks in on Adam and Sharon sharing a friendly moment at her house.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) bonds with colleague Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) continues as Sally's (Courtney Hope) main supporter in Genoa City. After Lauren (Tracey Bregman) gives her a promotion, Jack takes Sally out to dinner. They chat and flirt, and Sally wonders how Jack is still single, which seems to be a hint that he should date her. However, during the course of their meal, Sally gets a text from Theo (Tyler Johnson). Jack notices, but she plays it off.

Theo offers Sally dirt on Jack's son, Kyle (Michael Mealor). Instead of saying no and trying to stay true to her one friend in town, Sally decides to meet Theo to see what secret he has to share about his cousin.

It seems like Summer (Hunter King) is right to be wary of Sally while keeping strong when it comes to the newest redhead in town. Although she got a promotion at Fenmore's, she's still not involved in the Jabot Collective, and Summer wants to keep it that way. She's not too sad to drop the news that the entire Spencer Publications group plans to visit town soon. Sally knows that Summer is aware of what happened in Los Angeles, and she's not excited to run into the enemies she made before leaving.

While Sally's been gunning for Summer and her position, it's Summer's man who gets caught in the crossfire. It looks like Kyle's wild past finally catches up with him when Theo stops by during a business trip. The bombshell that Theo shares about Kyle has to do with his cousin's 3-year-old son. Wow! Plus, the little boy's mom is married to a powerful man.

