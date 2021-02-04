Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Rocks Black Lingerie And Poses With Dragon Ball Between Her Spread Legs
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Niece Waidhofer included a special prop in her latest sexy Instagram pic, and it presented her with the perfect opportunity to show off her anime knowledge.

For her bedroom photoshoot, the Texas-based model rocked a black lingerie set that stood out against her porcelain skin. It included a black push-up bra that flattered her busty chest. The undergarment boasted molded cups and underwire that provided plenty of support, lift, and shaping. Niece is already curvy to begin with, but the brassiere boosted her cleavage to the next level. Her pneumatic upper half made her wasp waist look incredibly tiny.

On her lower half, she wore a pair of panties that scooped down to reveal the tops of the two gun tattoos on her lower abdomen. The briefs also had high-cut sides. She completed her outfit with a pair of black thigh-high boots.

Niece's long, brunette hair flowed around the sides of her chest in loose, messy waves that weren't quite as dark as her skimpy outfit. Her reddish highlights aren't always noticeable, but they were brought out by sunlight filtering in through a window beside her bed. The Venetian blinds covering the window were white, as were her duvet, pillowcases, and padded headboard.

The model sat on the corner of her bed with her legs spread apart. She reached up and placed her right hand high up on the side of her head, and she planted her left hand on the bed behind her. The sides of her plump lips were quirked up in a teasing smile.

Between Niece's legs, there was a clear orange ball with four stars suspended inside of it. The luminous orb was a real-life replica of the Four-Star Dragon Ball featured in the Dragon Ball anime series.

Niece is clearly a huge fan of the anime, and she's even showed off a sexy cosplay of the character Majin Vegeta. In the caption of her latest post, she cracked a NSFW joke about the series and referenced one of its major plot points. When seven balls are collected, they summon a dragon that grants wishes. She asked her fans what they would wish for if they possessed all of the balls.

"Hmmmm never have to pay taxes and have a chance to just meet you," read on response.

"Five more Niece Waidhofers," commented another fan.

"Infinite wishes, and then I will summon the dark lords from the abyss to enslave the human race and make you my majestic princess so that we can rule and conquer the rest of the world," wrote a third ambitious admirer.

