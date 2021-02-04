Ashley Resch Wears Nothing But Fishnet Tights On Her Legs In Racy Photo

Ashley Resch tantalized her 970,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, February 4, with a sizzling new post. The Canadian stunner and content creator took to her page to upload a couple of racy photos in which she opted to go underwear-free while wearing just a pair of fishnet tights that left little to the imagination.

Both snapshots included in the slideshow were similar and showed Resch kneeling on the floor in front of a green velvet couch. The photographer shot her from the side, capturing the curves of her lower body.

In the first, she leaned forward slightly, putting her hands on the furniture while straightening her back. In the second, Resch dropped to her elbows, arching her back deeply and propping her booty up. She turned her head to the left in both, looking at the camera with soft eyes and lips open.

Resch rocked black tights featuring a netted material with large empty spaces that bared her legs entirely. She was not wearing panties underneath the tights and used the placement of her front leg to censor the pictures. On her torso, she wore a black cropped top with long sleeves and silver details along the neckline.

In the caption, Resch asked her fans which picture they preferred. She also tagged Michael Del Priore, crediting the photographer for the photo shoot.

The post didn't need a whole lot of time to start getting the attention of her fans. Within just two hours, it has already garnered more than 9,400 likes and over 180 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Resch with compliments, raving about the sultry pose and casting their votes for their favorite.

"Dam cant live with out ya and by any means necessary gots to live with ya.. nice work on this pic," one user raved.

"No. 2 looks like a Valentine gift idea [OK hand sign] lookin good," replied another one of her fans.

"Both are good but 2 is sexy af," a third fan chimed in.

"PERFECT!!! [fire emoji] BEAUTIFUL!!! [fire emoji] SEXY!!!" added a fourth follower.

Resch is well known among her followers for sharing sexy content that highlights her curvy body. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded an image that saw her lying on a table while smoldering in a red lingerie set. It consisted of a one-piece made of lace, which gave it a sheer effect. The teddy boasted high-cut sides that put her shapely legs fully on display. She was in front of a glass overlooking the skyline of Los Angeles.