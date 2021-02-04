Tattooed Model Tina Louise Flaunts Her Long Legs & Cleavage In Sizzling Hot Mirror Selfie

Australian model Tina Louise took to Instagram this week and shared a sultry selfie with her 2.5 million fans, much to their delight. The tattooed bombshell wore very little for the occasion, showing off her body ink in the process.

In the photo, the leggy model -- who rose to popularity after gracing the cover of Maxim and other notable magazines -- stood in front of a mirror and leaned on a white chest of drawers. She tilted her head to the side and brushed her hair with her hand. Her immaculately made bed was also visible in the mirror's reflection, but it was Tina and her get-up that captured most of the attention in the shot.

The model wore dark blue lingerie for the snap that accentuated her long legs, cleavage and toned abs. The lack of clothing also provided a clear shot of the ink that was peppered across her body, with a particular focus on the plant designs on her midriff and thighs.

Tina accessorized for the picture too, albeit modestly. Her right wrist boasted a silver bracelet that complemented her outfit rather well. Her manicured nails were also a blue color, similar to the shade that decorated her underwear.

The beauty's fans appreciated the upload as well. Over 29,000 have liked the upload at the time of this writing. Many of her admirers also spared a moment to give her a compliment and thank her for the photo.

One follower was full of praise for the stunner, but they also encouraged her not to drop any more pounds.

"You're extremely beautiful. Your ideal weight might be 110-115 lbs. Anything under 100lbs is not healthy. But still love you," wrote the social media user.

"Beautiful and divine," gushed a second Instagrammer.

"Soo this is what perfection looks like," stated a third fan of the blond bombshell.

"Loving this lingerie set. Looks great on you Miss Tina," noted another user, emphasizing their compliment with some emoji.

Tina has shared more than one racy upload in recent days, and her admirers have supported her social media activity. She has also shown her funny personality in some of them. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a video of her rocking out to heavy metal music while exposing a significant amount of cleavage.

As The Inquisitr article reported, she also took to Instagram last week and posted a shot of her wearing nothing but a thong and bra, which received a lot of positive feedback.