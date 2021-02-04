Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Brielle Biermann Zooms In On Cleavage While Rocking Skintight Black Dress
nsfw
Caitlin Albers

Bravo star Brielle Biermann showed off her best assets in a sexy new social media snap. The reality star wowed her 1.3 million fans in February 3 post where she sported a skintight black dress that clung to her every curve.

Brielle shared two photos and one video to the post, where she took a mirror selfie. Her dress came down low on her neck, exposing some of her busty cleavage. The garb also hugged her hips, making her waist look super-tiny as she rocked her body back and forth. She paired the look with a thick gold bangle bracelet, as well as a thin red string that she tied around her other wrist. She sported lengthy fingernails, which were squared off at their ends.

The 23-year-old wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves, with a middle part. Her strands landed just below her bustline as she played with them while taking the video. Brielle zoomed in on her chest during the clip, showing off her famous bust. She stared at her phone's screen and also offered a close-up of her plump lips.

Brielle took the video in a bathroom with several stall doors closed behind her.

In the caption, Brielle wrote that the "best people" were born this month and added two black heart emoji. The Bravolebrity will celebrate her 24th birthday on February 25.

In less than 24 hours, the upload had gotten over 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers. Fans of the reality star complimented her sexy physique and hot outfit while also asking where they could buy the look.

"You're such a babe," one user wrote with a pink heart.

"February babies are the best babies!" another individual commented.

"Okay body," a third fan wrote.

"This is a look I am living for," a fourth follower posted.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji, including heart-eyes, crowns, and flames as her supporters noted that she looked "fire."

Sexy dresses have been all the rage for Brielle, as she has been sharing several photos of herself in revealing pieces in recent months. Last month, she dazzled her followers when she posed in a blazer dress that showcased her long legs. Her outfit's plunging neckline also revealed a hint of cleavage. Brielle told her fans they could nab the piece at SHEIN, a clothing company she often promotes online. That post has gotten over 29,000 likes since it was shared.

