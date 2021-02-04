Brazilian Stunner Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Sensational Curves In Copper Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima served a killer look on Thursday, February 4, when she teased her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a new post. The Brazilian model and fitness celebrity took to the app to upload a smoldering new photo of herself clad in a stylish bikini that put her chiseled physique front and center.

The photo showed Lima sitting in a light gray couch while facing the camera. She posed in front of an elegant building in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated via the tag.

She faced the camera, sitting with her legs slightly open. The photographer captured Lima from the thighs up, focusing in on her torso and face. She glanced into the camera with soft eyes as she allowed her lips to hang open.

Lima rocked a copper two-piece bathing suit that complemented her skin tone. The top featured small triangle cups that sat high, leaving quite a bit of underboob on display. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that she wore high on the sides, showing off her curvy hips.

Lima wore her caramel hair parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that she pulled over her shoulders.

Lima paired the picture with a sweet message. She used the caption space to tell her fans that she wishes "something nice" happens to them today.

The post was an immediate success with her fans. Within the first hour, it has garnered more than 43,000 likes and upwards of 440 comments. They took to the comments section to thank her for her message, while also praising her physique, beauty and ensemble.

"Yes seeing you on my feed has been the best that has happened," one of her followers wrote.

"Beautiful & that caption so sweet, same to you Bruna!" replied another user.

"You are the finest thing that happened today in my day thank you," a third fan chimed in.

"Do you have a map? I just lost myself in the gleam of your eyes," added a fourth admirer.

Lima isn't one to hide her fit body from her fans, often using her strong social media presence to show off her shape. Last week, she shared a "silhouette challenge" video, a trend that features a remix of "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" by Paul Anka with a bit of "Streets" from Doja Cat, as The Inquisitr has explained. She wore a two-piece while striking sexy poses in a dark space with red lighting that highlighted her silhouette.