Bru Luccas Rocks Velvet Pants With A Scanty Thong Cut While Exposing Her Pert Derriere

Bru Luccas wowed in the most recent share that she featured on her Instagram feed. The model posted the update on February 4, and it has been garnering a ton of attention from fans.

She chose an indoor setting for the photo shoot. A few items in the blurred background were distinguishable, including a leopard-print curtain, a leafy plant, and a few wooden boxes that were stacked on top of one another. Bru turned her figure in profile as met the camera with an alluring stare. She managed to face her derriere toward her audience, treating her fans to a great view of her most notable assets.

In lieu of a bikini, Bru slipped into an outfit that was equally as hot. The two-piece set was constructed of velvet fabric in a light shade of pink that popped against her all-over glow. The top of the garment had cold-shoulder sleeves that exposed a tease of her arms. Another piece of fabric fit from her bicep to her elbow, leaving her dewy forearms in view. It fit snugly over her chest, cutting off near her ribs to expose her rock-hard abs.

She wore a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. The cheeky thong back tucked deep into her booty, leaving her pert derriere on display. She pulled the waistband high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and frame.

Bru wore her long caramel locks with loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

The model tagged Mike "Ohrangu" Tang, who is also known as "The Weird Hippie Dude." His account also featured a photo of Bru rocking the same outfit. She also tagged a health coach in her caption.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love and admiration, as it earned her a ton of attention within minutes of going live. Some Instagram users complimented her figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

"She is an angel oozing with light!" one follower commented, adding a series of flames at the end of their caption.

"The most perfect photographic form. You are such a babe and I love you for it," a second social media user chimed in.

"Lord have mercy!!! You are the most beautiful goddesses omg," a third fan complimented with a single red heart.

"Marry me gorgeous. Such a perfect specimen you are. Are you able to reply," another person asked.