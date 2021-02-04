Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 4, 2021
Bru Luccas Rocks Velvet Pants With A Scanty Thong Cut While Exposing Her Pert Derriere
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Bru Luccas wowed in the most recent share that she featured on her Instagram feed. The model posted the update on February 4, and it has been garnering a ton of attention from fans.

She chose an indoor setting for the photo shoot. A few items in the blurred background were distinguishable, including a leopard-print curtain, a leafy plant, and a few wooden boxes that were stacked on top of one another. Bru turned her figure in profile as met the camera with an alluring stare. She managed to face her derriere toward her audience, treating her fans to a great view of her most notable assets.

In lieu of a bikini, Bru slipped into an outfit that was equally as hot. The two-piece set was constructed of velvet fabric in a light shade of pink that popped against her all-over glow. The top of the garment had cold-shoulder sleeves that exposed a tease of her arms. Another piece of fabric fit from her bicep to her elbow, leaving her dewy forearms in view. It fit snugly over her chest, cutting off near her ribs to expose her rock-hard abs.

She wore a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. The cheeky thong back tucked deep into her booty, leaving her pert derriere on display. She pulled the waistband high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and frame.

Bru wore her long caramel locks with loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

The model tagged Mike "Ohrangu" Tang, who is also known as "The Weird Hippie Dude." His account also featured a photo of Bru rocking the same outfit. She also tagged a health coach in her caption.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love and admiration, as it earned her a ton of attention within minutes of going live. Some Instagram users complimented her figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts.

"She is an angel oozing with light!" one follower commented, adding a series of flames at the end of their caption.

"The most perfect photographic form. You are such a babe and I love you for it," a second social media user chimed in.

"Lord have mercy!!! You are the most beautiful goddesses omg," a third fan complimented with a single red heart.

"Marry me gorgeous. Such a perfect specimen you are. Are you able to reply," another person asked.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.