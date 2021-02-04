Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Britt's Unhappy With Peter While Anna & Valentin Sort Through Questions

General Hospital spoilers for Friday's episode tease that there will be some intense moments related to Peter. Anna and Valentin put their heads together during Thursday's show to talk through the latest information that's been gathered about him, and there's more to come on February 5.

Anna filled Valentin in on how Franco has been hearing Peter's voice in connection to Drew's memories. Initially, Valentin didn't pick up on the significance of this.

However, he quickly realized that it signaled that Peter had known Drew before they were in Port Charles and never said anything. That certainly piqued his interest.

According to General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps, Anna will be getting quite close to realizing the extent to which her "son" has lied and manipulated her over these past few years. She's been quite determined to ignore all of the red flags that have been swirling around, but it seems that she's about to hit the point where she can't do that any longer.

The General Hospital preview for Friday details that Valentin will exclaim during his conversation with Anna that Peter's been lying to them for years. It seems that he may manage to piece a lot of this together since he's more removed and objective in comparison to Anna.

ABC | Nick Agro

Peter may know that he's got people coming after him on a couple of fronts, but he doesn't realize that Anna and Valentin are becoming a threat too. For now, it seems he'll remain oblivious, and General Hospital spoilers reveal that he'll head to Nathan's gravesite during Friday's episode.

General Hospital viewers watched some touching scenes on Thursday involving Maxie, Nina, and Britt. Things got emotional, but ultimately, the three ladies joined hands and embraced the fact that they ultimately are family.

This lovely moment won't last for long though. Peter will show up, and Britt will not welcome him with open arms. Their last encounter was not a pleasant one, and she's not going to simply put it behind her.

Britt will ask Peter why he's at their brother's grave. While it is the anniversary of Nathan's death, it's certainly questionable whether Peter should be there given the circumstances.

It appears that Peter will find Britt's question annoying. He manipulated and threatened her in her office at General Hospital, but she's not one to let anybody walk all over her. It seems that she'll soon make that abundantly clear to him.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that next week, Peter will get a grilling from Valentin. This could turn into an intriguing cat-and-mouse game in a sense, and viewers will not want to miss these upcoming developments.