Hannah Godwin Sizzles In Pink Lingerie: 'Loving Myself More Than Ever'

Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin shared a sizzling-hot set of snapshots with her 1.5 million Instagram followers that sent her fans into a frenzy. She noted that she was about to celebrate a birthday and she said goodbye to the age of 25 in a big way.

In her caption, Godwin noted that these were her last photos as a 25-year-old. She added that she was in a great place personally as she headed into the age of 26. The blonde bombshell explained she loved herself more than ever and also felt more confident than ever before.

As she posed for these photos, Godwin flaunted her sculpted figure in pink garments from Victoria's Secret. In the first photo, she faced the camera and braced one bare foot against a sliding door behind her.

Godwin tousled her long blond tresses as they tumbled over her shoulders. She wrapped her other arm around her bare midriff.

The reality television personality partially wrapped her flawless figure in a satin robe. Under the robe, she wore a matching pink panty and bra set.

The plunging neckline of the lacy bra gave Godwin a chance to flaunt a bit of cleavage. Her rock-hard abs were still visible in spite of her forearm crossing over her midriff.

The Bachelor in Paradise star added a pair of sexy pink panties and she hiked the delicate fabric high up on her hips. Her curvy hips and lean legs clearly had heart rates racing.

Godwin smiled and shifted her position slightly for the second snap. The third portion of this post was a collage of Polaroid shots that showed her having a blast with this fun photoshoot.

Over the course of about 15 hours, more than 143,000 likes and 440 comments poured in from Godwin's enthusiastic admirers. Her fiance Dylan Barbour praised her gorgeous lady, and he had plenty of company.

Quite a few fellow "Bachelor Nation" veterans raved over Godwin's photos as well. Haley Ferguson, Leah Block, Raven Gates, all did, as did Madi Prewett, Victoria Fuller, and Mike Johnson. Several of her fans suggested that she should start officially modeling for Victoria's Secret.

"VS better send you some wings now! Def model material!" one fan determined.

"Such a babe," another wrote.

"Ok hannah I see them abs," a third user praised.

"You look SO GORGEOUS oh my goodness!!!" someone else raved.

Godwin always looks incredible in what she shares via Instagram. However, showing off her phenomenal physique in lingerie like this was quite unusual.

Last summer, she uploaded a pair of shots showing her in a flirty polka-dot bikini. Those adorable snaps received about 143,000 likes and 260 comments.