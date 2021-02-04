Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Barbie Blank Showcases Rock-Hard Abs In White Crop Top & Skimpy Black Undies
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Barbie Blank put her chiseled body on full display for her most recent Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The model, who is better known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, stunned while posing scantily clad for the pics.

In the racy snaps, Barbie looked hotter than ever as she sported a tiny white crop top that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin and clung to her chest. The shirt featured short sleeves that put her gym-honed arms on full display, as it emphasized her taut tummy and rock-hard abs in the process.

She added a pair of skimpy black panties as well. The lingerie was cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist. Her long, lean legs were highlighted in the shots, as fans also got a small peek at her round booty. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the photo, Barbie stood outdoors as she leaned against a white door with multiple windows. She arched her back and pushed her chest outward as she rested one arm at her side. The other came up to place her hand over her head. She pushed her hip to the side slightly and bent one knee as she held a bottle of vitamins in her hand.

Her long blond hair was pulled away from her forehead in the shot. The locks were styled in sleek strands that she tied into a ponytail high on top of her head.

In the reflection of the windows, a sunlit balcony could be seen. Some green foliage was also visible. In the caption, Barbie told her fans that she's glowing from the vitamins. She also geotagged her location as St. Barths.

Barbie's 1.2 million-plus followers immediately began to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,200 times within the first 29 minutes after it was shared on her feed. Her admirers also left over 70 comments during that time.

"Looking amazing as always," one follower stated.

"You are so stunning," another wrote.

"The best of the best. Love this girl," a third comment read.

"You look fantastic," a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to rocking revealing clothing in her online pics. She's often seen sporting sexy styles for the camera.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Barbie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tiny bikini and a white robe. To date, that post has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 220 comments.

