'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Friday: Finn Reveals His Intentions With Steffy To Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 5, reveal Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will have a lot of explaining to do. When he sees Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), he realizes that he needs to reassure him of his intentions, per SheKnows Soaps.

Ridge Worries About Steffy

Ridge only recently learned that his daughter is pregnant with his grandchild. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told her dad that she made a mistake and slept with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Now, she doesn't know who her baby daddy is since Finn could also be the father.

The dressmaker is concerned about Steffy's well-being. She's in a stressful situation because she already has so much on her plate. He wants her to enjoy her pregnancy even if the baby is Liam's. Everyone will be upset, but she needs to concentrate on herself.

Of course, he is not the only person who is concerned about Steffy. Instead of walking away after finding out that Steffy cheated on him, Finn has stood by her side. Even though he was hurt by her actions, he still wants to be with her.

Finn Reveals His Intentions

Finn was angry when Steffy told him that she slept with Liam. He was committed to their relationship and thought that she was too. He lashed out at both her and Liam and made it clear that he was unhappy.

Ridge doesn't want any negativity around his daughter. How will Finn react if he is not the dad?

The doctor will reveal his intentions to the dressmaker. As he previously told Steffy, he loves her and wants to be there for her. He's in it for the long haul, even if the baby is Liam's. He knows that she wants the child to be his, and he does too, but it's not the deciding factor for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will listen intently to Finn's speech. He likes what the physician says and admires him for sticking around. However, the proof is in the pudding. Liam has already proven himself to be a good dad, but he doesn't yet know if Finn is a man of his word. Ridge may even ask Finn a few questions to gauge how serious he is with Steffy.

Finn is crazy about the Forrester co-CEO and hopes to spend the rest of his life with her. For now, they're waiting for the DNA test results so that they can make their way forward together.