Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Paige Spiranac Showcases Hourglass Shape & Voluptuous Cleavage In Skintight Jumpsuit
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Golfer Paige Spiranac might be known for her backswing, but her fabulous figure has also earned quite a reputation on Instagram. On Thursday, she showcased her physique in a skintight jumpsuit that put every one of her curves on display.

Paige's outfit was made of a deep red textured fabric. The sleeveless number had a plunging neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. It also had a low-cut back with shoulder straps that crisscrossed on her upper back.

The popular social media star styled her hair in loose waves with the sides pulled back and a few tendrils framing her face.

For the photos, Paige posed in what appeared to be a golf course. She was on a patch of grass and a few trees and bushes were in a bunker a few feet behind her.

The blond beauty was captured from behind at a side angle in the first frame. She smiled as she looked away from the camera while standing with one knee bent and holding a club in her hand. The pose put her pert derrière on display. With her back arched, she flaunted her ample chest, shapely back and flat abs.

Paige faced the lens in the second picture. The image was cropped at the tops of her thighs, and she stood with one leg in front of the other. With the sunlight behind her, the stance showed off her incredible hourglass shape as well as her voluptuous cleavage. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face while she held the club in one hand.

In the caption, she asked her followers a question that got them talking.

"No way I could concentrate on golf with you wearing that. Gorgeous," one Instagram user quipped.

"Your golf bodysuit would probably make my mediocre game even worse," a second fan joked, adding flame emoji.

"Not sure I'd be able to concentrate with that outfit, but then who'd care," a third admirer commented.

"Incredibly attractive Paige gorgeous red jumpsuit very hot," a fourth follower added with several pink and red heart emoji.

Last week, the blond took to Instagram to show off her killer body in a tight-fitting outfit that teased her bare abs. She sported a gray crop top that featured long sleeves and a plunging neckline. She called attention to her chest by leaving the top buttons undone. She also wore a pair of yoga pants that accentuated her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.