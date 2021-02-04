Camila Oliveira Bares Underboob In Pink Bikini Amid The Snow: 'Alexa Play LOCO'

Camila Oliveira brought the heat in a very snowy photo for her latest Instagram post. The UFC octagon girl's fans appeared to appreciate her crazy new offering.

In the photo, Camila stood in the snow. Behind her were bare trees and snow-covered hills. She wore a pink bikini. The tiny top consisted of two triangles of fabric connected by a string threaded through the bottom. They protected her modesty while revealing a generous portion of her underboob and cleavage. She tugged on the matching bottoms, which dipped low in the front, showing off more of her flat tummy. The straps rose high over her hips, emphasizing her pleasing curves.

Camila wore a long white fur coat over the bikini, providing a bit of warmth, but the front was open, showcasing the two-piece. She completed the outfit with light-colored over-the-knee boots that had a slightly slouchy style. Her dark hair fanned over the fluffy coat and had curled ends. The model held one hand near her open mouth, showing off her bright red manicure.

The UFC octagon girl wrote a cheeky caption that hinted she was crazy for baring so much skin in such a cold location. She also credited Michelle Nevius with the photography. Instagram users expressed their appreciation of her efforts and at least 9,300 hit the like button. More than 160 fans also took the time to leave an uplifting reply.

"Wow! You are so gorgeous, Camila. I love the contrast of the hot and cold in this photo. Pure fire," enthused one devotee, who included flames, hearts, and a crown to complete their comment.

"You are a queen, and you look hot despite all the cold. Keep up the amazing work because this is perfect," a second fan declared, along with a 100 percent, flame, and blushing smiley.

"You're the most perfect woman in the world. The finest on IG every day. This is absolutely stunning. I hope you enjoy your day, Camila," replied a third user, adding a globe and hearts to their message.

"Whoa! Be still my heart. This is the perfect picture. The best I've ever seen," a fourth follower gushed, including a row of flames, hearts, and roses with their words.

In addition to sharing pictures and videos of herself working, Camila often showcases her physique in lingerie and other sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she teased her fans with a GIF of herself in front of a stripper pole with piles of cash on the platform.