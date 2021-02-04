Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Cuban Hottie Cindy Prado Holds A Bouquet Of Roses While 'Feeling Romantic' In A Red Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Cindy Prado lit up her Instagram feed with another sultry update where she wore a skimpy bikini. The February 4 post included four images that have quickly captured the attention of her fans.

The model chose to use a beautiful outdoor space as her backdrop. She tagged her location as Miami, Florida. The first image captured her standing in front of a wall as sunlight spilled over her bombshell body. Cindy held a bouquet of roses with long stems in one hand while grabbing the waistband of her swimsuit with the other. She parted her lips and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare.

The next three shots showed Cindy standing against a white wall with bright green leaves at the top. She worked it for the camera, striking several different poses and drawing in her audience. In her caption, she confessed that she felt "romantic" in the stardust red bikini from Luli Fama Official. The garment boasted a shimmery fabric that popped against her all-over glow. She wore a classic triangle top with small cups that were spaced far apart to reveal an eyeful of cleavage. Cindy's blond tresses covered her straps in several of the photos.

She teamed her top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front dipped a few inches below her navel and left her sculpted abs on full display. She pulled its thin string sides high on her hips and the tight fit highlighted her hourglass curves. Cindy tied its sides in dainty bows and the long fabric trailed down her shapely thighs.

The model went bold with her accessories, sporting a chunky necklace and a ring to match. She styled her long blond locks in a center part and ringlet curls that spilled over her shoulders and back.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. More than 34,000 double-tapped the image and an additional 500-plus left comments. Most fans raved over Cindy's curves while several others complimented her stunning looks.

"U looking stunning in a red bikini. This is the best present for Valentine's Day," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to their message.

"Your beauty grabbed my mind and my heart. Thank you for being you Cindy," remarked a second person.

"You are the most gorgeous woman on Instagram!" a third fan claimed, alongside a trio of hearts.

"Wow the roses seem less attractive than u. Amazing as usual my dear," praised a fourth admirer.

