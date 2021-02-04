Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Chloe Saxon Exposes Cleavage In Skintight Leather Lingerie & Fishnet Stockings: 'Let's Play'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Chloe Saxon delivered yet another steamy Instagram post for her adoring fans to enjoy on Thursday. The brunette bombshell flashed her flawless figure in a revealing outfit.

In the sultry snaps, Chloe looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a black leather lingerie piece. The skintight bodysuit featured a silver zipper down the front, as well as a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage. The thin straps fit tightly over her shoulders and showcased her muscled arms.

The garment fit snugly around her petite waist and was cut high over her voluptuous hips while showing off her toned thighs. She wore a matching garter belt and some fishnet stockings with lace trim as well. She accessorized the look with a pair of small hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe stood in her living room with her hip pushed out dramatically. She rested one hand on her leg as the other was placed over her curvy booty. She arched her back and held her shoulders back as she gave the camera a steamy stare. The second shot was very similar, but featured the model with her legs apart and her hands on her hips while she tilted her head.

In the background, a pink sofa could be seen, as well as a thick area rug. Some flowers were placed in a vase behind her and a tall lamp was lit in the corner of the room. Chloe told her followers that she was ready to play in the caption.

She pulled her long dark hair away from her face and styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that she tied into a high ponytail behind her head.

Chloe's 919,000-plus followers made short work of showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,200 times in just 39 minutes. Her admirers also left over 110 comments during that time.

"My goodness," one follower declared.

"Beautiful and perfect," remarked a second fan.

"Wifey," a third comment read.

"This set is gorgeous," gushed a fourth user.

Chloe's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her showcase her hourglass figure in racy ensembles. She's often seen flaunting her busty chest, round derrière, rock-hard abs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posted a photo of herself in an animal-print thong bikini by the pool. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 19,000 likes and over 300 comments.

