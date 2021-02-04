Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger Censured By LaSalle County GOP For Trump Impeachment Vote

One of the 10 Republican House members to support the impeachment of former President Donald Trump is facing blowback for their vote in their home state. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been one of the more vocal critics of the Trump administration in the GOP, has officially been censured by the LaSalle County Republican Party.

In a statement released via Twitter on Wednesday night, the local-level committee from the state's 16th Congressional District revealed that it had voted "overwhelmingly" to pass the resolution, with 88 percent of precinct committeemen voting yes to censure the six-term Congress member.

According to Committee Chairman Larry Smith, there had been an outpouring from Illinois Republicans expressing their frustration with Kinzinger's recent activities.

"The LaSalle County Republicans have received hundreds upon hundreds of emails, text messages, and phone calls from our county and beyond expressing their frustration and a lot more with Congressman Kinzinger's actions and statements the past few months. Many have been very direct that their support for the Republican Party is over if Congressman Kinzinger's behavior isn't addressed."

For his part, Smith decried the 42-year-old's statements and actions against the former president, opining that his anti-Trump maneuvering has "opened a Pandora's Box of criticism."

Per Politico, Kinzinger spokesperson Maura Gillespie sharply criticized the efforts of Smith and his fellow GOP lawmakers.

"While Capitol Police Officer [Brian] Sicknick was being honored in state for his ultimate sacrifice — defending our democracy — the LaSalle County GOP was condemning Congressman Kinzinger for trying to hold the president accountable for the actions that led to his death," she said.

Getty Images | Pete Marovich

As shared by The Inquisitr, Kinzinger isn't just receiving criticism from his constituents and colleagues who continue to back Trump; he has also been targeted by members of his own family. During an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, the Bloomington, Illinois, product revealed that his father's cousin had sent him multiple letters saying that he was disowned. The relative further accused Kinzinger of being possessed by the devil.

While the LaSalle committee took action against Kinzinger, he has not been universally denounced in his district. The equivalent party group in neighboring Grundy County reportedly voted against censure, with 11 members voting no and only two supporting the resolution, per a tweet from Capitol Fax's Rich Miller.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has also been subjected to criticism from within, as Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has called for the GOP's third-ranking House member to be ousted from her leadership position. While he had a measure of support in the endeavor, that effort ultimately failed in a Wednesday vote.