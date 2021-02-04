Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Former 'WWE' Star Eva Marie Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skimpy White Bikini While Tugging At Her Bottoms
nsfw
Tracey Johnson

Eva Marie left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. She looked smoking hot in a two-piece swimsuit as she posed outdoors. The bombshell grabbed attention and her followers raced to view the upload and engage with her on the platform.

The former WWE superstar took to the social media networking site on Wednesday, February 3, to flaunt her fabulous figure. In the caption, she mentioned she couldn't wait for the season to change. She was anxious for summer to arrive and added a bikini and sunglasses emoji to her remark.

Eva posed next to a sparkling pool. In the background, trees and shrubbery added a natural touch to the landscape.

She oozed seductive vibes in her latest update. She smoldered as she pouted her lips and turned her face to the side. The athlete pulled her shoulders back, thrust out her chest, and sucked in her tummy for the snap. She also put one leg in front of the other as she looped her thumbs into her bottoms. It appeared as if she was tugging the swimwear away from her body.

The pro-wrestler rocked a white string bikini that did nothing but favors for her physique. The color complemented her bronzed skin tone and the classic cut was on-trend.

The skimpy swimsuit seemed a tad too small for Eva as her bust threatened to spill from its constrained confines. She flaunted her generous cleavage and a hint of sideboob. On her lower half, she wore the matching garment. She showcased her curvy hips and muscular thighs in the briefs.

Eva's abs took center stage in the upload. She showed off her chiseled midsection and ripped muscles as she posed for the camera. The swimwear also highlighted her petite waist that anchored her hourglass proportions.

The celeb styled her hair away from her face. She pulled her tresses into a high bun that was dramatic and chic. She sported a ring, necklaces, stud earrings, and a pair of sunglasses to round off her look.

Eva's fans showered her with love shortly after she posted. The pic has garnered over 41,000 likes and many fans gave her some feedback in the comments section. The majority lavished her with praise and waxed poetic about her looks.

"Babe, just wow," one admirer gushed.

"You just keep getting better," shared another person.

One fan mentioned her days at the franchise.

"You need to come back to wrestling. WWE needs you," they wrote. Eva left in 2017 and has not returned.

This is hardly the first time Eva has flaunted her fit figure in swimwear. Recently, she and Maryse Mizanin sizzled in Baywatch-themed swimsuits in a stunning throwback snap.

