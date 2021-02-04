Extremist Groups Are Joining Forces In The Wake Of Capitol Riots, Report Says

Extremist paramilitary groups are joining forces in the wake of the attack on the United States Capitol, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the publication, Justin Thayer, head of the Georgia III percent Martyrs — the group that provided security for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — said the groups are advocating for Georgia's secession from the union.

"The way patriots are now being hunted down and arrested by fellow men and women who have taken the same oath has disheartened any faith I had in the redemption or reformation of the USA as one entity."

Thayer said his group has aligned with the American Patriots USA and the American Brotherhood of Patriots. The former is headed by Chester Doles, who the AJC claimed is known for his associations with various neo-Nazi hate groups over the years. Doles has also confirmed to the outlet that the militia groups are working together but did not reveal their plans.

The plan, Thayer said, is to argue for Georgia's succession via two methods — through a constitutional amendment or "the collapse of the American experiment."

According to the AJC, the rise of conspiracy theories around the November election that saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump is pushing extremist groups with differing ideologies closer together.

Getty Images | Samuel Corum

The news of extremist group coordination comes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a nationwide terrorism alert last week.

"There is currently a heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks," the alert read.

While DHS admitted it does not currently have any evidence that points to a "specific, credible plot," it pointed to recent "violent riots" and expressed concern over Americans who take issue with the "exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition." The alert also underlined "perceived grievances and ideological causes" that are driven by "false narratives," which it said could fuel "ideologically-motivated actors" into action — echoing the claims of the AJC.

As The Inquisitr reported, some extremist groups have also been linked to law enforcement. Enrique Tarrio, the current leader of the Proud Boys, was recently reported to have been an informant for law enforcement until 2014. Elsewhere, reporting claimed that Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson coordinated with a police lieutenant to determine the activities of left-wing militant group Antifa amid street fights.

The Chicago police department also previously probed Officer Robert Bakker's purported connection to the Proud Boys, including evidence of organizing meet-ups and coordination with members.