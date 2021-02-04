Courtney Ann Goes Braless Under A White Tank Top & Flashes Her Derrière In Pink Booty Shorts

Courtney Ann let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram upload this week. The curvy model was scantily clad as she showcased her body in a very revealing outfit.

In the racy pics, Courtney decided to go braless as she flaunted her busty chest underneath a thin white tank top. The shirt featured a racerback design to show off even more skin as it emphasized her toned arms and shoulders.

She wore a pair of tiny neon pink booty shorts that flashed her pert derrière and thick thighs as well. The bottoms wrapped tightly around her slim waist and voluptuous hips as they perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on display.

In the first photo, Courtney stood in front of a large mirror. She had her back arched and her booty pushed outward. Both of her arms rested over her head as she looked out a nearby window. She popped her chest out and looked into her reflection in the second shot. The final pic featured her grabbing at her hair and pushing her hip to the side.

In the background, a bed made up with white blankets could be seen. Some art hung on the wall and sunlight beamed in through the window. Courtney asked her followers which photo was their favorite in the caption.

She parted her long blond hair to the side and tied her locks into a classic ponytail that rested on top of her head. However, she left a few strands free to frame her face.

Courtney's over 1.1 million followers didn't waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 20,000 times in less than 24 hours. Her admirers also left over 350 comments during that time.

"Love those shorts on you," one follower wrote.

"Love this baby," remarked a second fan.

"I refuse to pick one. I'll take them all," a third user told her.

"So attractive," praised a fourth person.

Courtney doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her flawless figure in skimpy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently piqued the interest of her followers while rocking a watercolor string bikini as she soaked up some sun in the pool. That post was also a hit among her fans. It has reeled in more than 24,000 likes and over 360 comments thus far.