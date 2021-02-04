Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless In A Thin White Shirt While Rocking Denim Shorts & Thigh-High Boots

Lindsey Pelas went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday. The beautiful blonde was sure to have her fans drooling as she strutted her stuff in a revealing outfit.

In the sexy video, Lindsey looked hotter than ever while opting to go braless underneath of a thin white shirt. The garment was sleeveless in order to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. It also clung to her busty chest tightly, leaving little to the imagination.

She also wore a pair of impossibly tiny denim shorts that were cut like a bikini. The bottoms fit snugly around her narrow hips and hugged her slim midsection tightly as they accentuated her killer legs. Her taut tummy and impressive abs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots.

Lindsey stood outdoors for the clip. At first she rested next to a white building before walking seductively and crossing one leg in front of the other with each step. Her hips swayed back and fourth and her arms pumped as her chest bounced.

During her first walk, the model was seen in slow motion as her gorgeous dog, Chopper, ran behind her. The second time around showed her strutting at full speed as she stared into the camera with a flirty smile.

In the background, a bright blue sky could be seen. A stunning swimming pool was also visible, as well as some green foliage. Lindsey joked in the caption that she was on her way to ruin someone's life.

She parted her long blond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Lindsey's over 8.6 million followers didn't hesitate to show some love for the post. The clip garnered more than 80,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section with over 1,600 messages.

"Hottie," one follower declared.

"U are a goddess queen," wrote a second fan.

"No words," a third comment read.

"You are so gorgeous and sexy," gushed a fourth user.

Lindsey doesn't appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was recently photographed rocking a revealing lace teddy while flashing her massive cleavage in the sunshine. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it's racked up more than 92,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.